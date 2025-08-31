No parade, no problem: Steelpan brings out Trinidad and Tobago's Independence spirit

Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra performs a medley during their Independence Day breakfast sale at the Shell Invaders panyard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE cancellation of the traditional Independence Parade due to the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) and threats to various arms of the State did not dampen the patriotism and joy many citizens felt on August 31 as they celebrated, in their own way, Independence Day.

The Shell Invaders annual Independence Day Breakfast Sale and the Port of Spain City Corporation's day of activities gave people the opportunity to share in nationalistic pride.

Many people would have lined Tragarete Road to get a glimpse of the security forces on display at the parade, however, the cars lining that street on August 31 were people congregating at Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra’s panyard for the annual breakfast event.

The band’s musical director Desiree Myers said the band has hosted this event for more than 25 years.

She said, usually, people would line the streets for the parade and then come in and enjoy the breakfast after.

“This year we decided, in respect of our Independence, to keep with the tradition and have our breakfast the same way,” she said.

The morning’s event saw performances by the orchestra’s junior, senior and its veteran bands.

“It is just a day of us celebrating our culture, our country in respect of our Independence.”

Those enjoying the breakfast were treated to local delights such as bake and shark, coconut bake, sada roti, pholourie, aloo, pumpkin, saltfish among many others.

The event began at 8 am and was expected to end at around 2 pm.

Myers said the band’s executive was very pleased with the turnout.

Some people were concerned given that there was no annual parade, but that did not deter the scores of people who turned out dressed in varying shades and varieties of red, white and black.

“Just seeing the red, white and black, the whole patriotic support, I am pleased with the kind of support we are getting here this morning.”

Shell Invaders was proud to support Trinidad and Tobago’s culture and the national instrument, she said.

“It just warms your heart,” she said in response to seeing people being so patriotic.

One woman who wished only to be identified by where she lived, Belmont, said it was disappointing there was no parade but she was grateful there were still events that people could still attend and enjoy.

Matthew from Santa Cruz felt that Invaders’ event showed not only how patriotic TT citizens could be but how much TT was benefiting from the national instrument.

He said pan was now playing a major role in providing a positive path for TT’s youth.

“It is nice you have the youths out. It is nice to see the turnout, although it is not an Independence we are used to. It is all about the youths.”

He praised Pan Trinbago’s efforts and Invaders for providing a positive space for families.

“I find within the last six, seven years, more youths have come into the pan fraternity,” he said.

Matthew and a friend were looking forward to Pan on Avenue after Invaders’ breakfast event.

Picnic fun at For the Love of Liberty

At nearby Nelson Mandela Park, the Port of Spain City Corporation invited families to attend its Independence activities.

Families were invited to bring their children to the park from 10 am for a day of games, activities and non-stop fun, an earlier promotion said.

This was to be followed by a picnic in the park where people were invited to have a “relaxing afternoon picnic with friends and family,” it said.

The evening was expected to end with Pan on D’Avenue, closing out Steelpan Month.

When Newsday got there around 10 am, the corporation was still setting up and about two families were on blankets on the park.

As Danielle awaited the start of the day’s event with her two children said she thought she was late but realised, when she got there, that she was quite early.

Despite that, she was happy that there was something she could attend with her children.

“I am here today to celebrate Independence with my children. I am happy they are having something in the park so the little ones could have some fun and we will enjoy our day as long as I have the energy to keep up with them,” she said.

Asked if she was disappointed by the turnout, she said Trinidadians often operated on “Trini timing” (a propensity for lateness) but she believed a lot more people would arrive as the hours went by.

She wanted to get a good spot, somewhere cool, where she and her family members including cousins could enjoy the show and events.

She and her children came from central Trinidad for the event.