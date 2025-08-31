Martin Superville's Twilight Zone opens at Studio Joli on September 6

Masqueraders -

Studio Joli resumes their calendar of exhibitions with prominent artist Martin Superville presenting his latest exhibition Twilight Zone: Tovaco et Iere II from September 6.

A media release said, Tovaco and Iere reference the names the indigenous peoples had for Trinidad and Tobago.

Born in the lush Santa Cruz valley, Superville felt called to an artistic life from a very young age. While he struggled with schoolwork, he put his creative instincts to great use in printing, woodworking, and furniture design. He launched his fine-art career in 1988 and hasn’t looked back since. Firmly rooted in Tobago for the last three decades, Superville revels in using his art to document the culture, history and sights TT.

These days Superville favours oil paint, despite being proficient in a wide array of media, including charcoal, ink and watercolour. His subject matter is always essentially local, whether it be dancers, cricketers, goat races, our beaches and rivers, or the beautiful TT women, who he portrays with such skill and sensitivity, the release said.

As the owner and curator of The Art Gallery in Tobago, Superville has had visitors from many countries purchase his paintings, carrying his work all over the world. Besides many successful one man shows in TT, Superville has also successfully exhibited in Barbados, Anguilla, Antigua, Washington and New York.

Superville, in the release says, “The reason why I’ve become successful is because of that phrase: do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.” He firmly believes that society needs to embrace that it is in our nature as humans to be creative. “For you to create, you must have a sense of peace within yourself. You cannot be a creator in war.”

The exhibition opens on September 6 from 5 pm-8 pm and runs until September 18 from 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook and Instagram or www.studiojoli.net