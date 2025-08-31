Lily’s Cat Café provides comfort, reduces stress

BAVINA SOOKDEO

For many in TT, the concept of a “cat café” might sound unusual, even unfamiliar. But for Michelle Pounder and Akil Samuel, it was a dream born out of love – a love that began in March 2020 when they met a tiny kitten named Lily. “She was the tiniest, sweetest little baby, already overflowing with love to give,” Pounder recalled. “From the moment we held her, we fell in love.”

Lily entered their lives just days before the covid19 pandemic started. What could have been a time of anxiety and isolation was instead softened by her playful presence. “Honestly, she was the best part of lockdown,” Pounder said. “Watching her grow every day gave us so much joy. She’s equal parts sweet and spicy, and absolutely hilarious – the kind of presence that made a hard time feel lighter.”

It was this tiny animal who awakened in Pounder and Samuel a passion that would grow into a community project – Lily’s Cat Café at 2 Deane Street, St Augustine.

“Like most animal lovers, I’ve always joked about wanting to rescue every cat and live on a big farm surrounded by animals.

“I would constantly find strays around work and home, but I couldn’t bring them home with me because I had to protect the health of my own cats.” Instead, Pounder carried the kittens she found to work. “Thankfully, I work in a pet-friendly environment. Many of my colleagues weren’t ‘cat people’ at first, but after interacting with the kittens, their perception completely changed,” she related. “That made me want to create a space where I could keep helping animals in need and continue shifting how people see cats.”

Two years later, that vision became reality. Inspired by cat cafés around the world – including one they visited in Colombia – Pounder and Samuel took over the management of a café space originally started by Tenderheart Animals, renaming it Lily’s Cat Café in honour of the cat who started it all. “Because she’s the cat who made me realise my passion. She’s where it all began.”

The café, part of a larger community on the same compound as Tenderheart Animals, founded by Dr Wade Seukeran, has long promoted the philosophy of compassion and respect for animals. With over 22 years of experience working with animals – from cats and dogs to horses and even whales, Seukeran has led the TT Veterinary Association and worked in conservation. “Through it all, he learned that when you focus on compassion and the human-animal bond, health and healing naturally follow,” said Pounder. “That’s the heart of Tenderheart Animals: compassion, respect, community, peace and celebrating animals.” Seukeran founded the cat café a few years ago, and Pounder said they have been lucky to carry on that legacy through Lily’s Cat Café. Tenderheart Animals Vet Clinic still functions on the same compound alongside Kitty Korner, a cat boutique store haven for all cat parents.

For Pounder, running the café is not only about finding cats loving homes – it’s also about challenging old stereotypes. “So many people are afraid of cats for no real reason. I used to be one of them. I believed all the old stories about cats being crazy or unpredictable…which, let’s be honest, is only partially true” she laughed. “But once you really get to know them, you realise every cat has its own personality, and most are just full of love and affection.”

That message comes alive inside the café. “Cosy, peaceful and full of cat magic,” is how Pounder describes the space. “Cats have such calming energy. It’s a space where you can unwind, get some ‘cat therapy,’ play games, do work or study, or just sit quietly and enjoy being with them,” she explained.

Visitors can book appointments online – or walk in if space allows – and spend time interacting with the resident cats. Rates vary depending on the amount of time an individual wants to visit and the age of visitors. Special discounts are offered to UWI students. Pounder said visitors are free to interact with the cats, but always in a respectful way. “We encourage everyone to let the cats come to them and respect their boundaries, that’s when you really get the best interactions.”

The café currently houses ten cats, each with distinct personalities. Among the popular ones are “Mr Grey, our calm, regal king with the most beautiful green eyes. Tiggy, a lovable choonker who demands attention. And Skippy, our scrappy orange sweetheart – playful, cuddly, and never says no to a lap.”

With many visitors, the owners are careful to ensure their cats thrive in this social environment by limiting the number of people in the café at any one time, so the cats never feel overwhelmed. Additionally, friendly staff also keeps an eye on interactions to make sure the cats are comfortable and respected. “We also make sure they’re well taken care of nutritionally…Luckily, they genuinely love company too, and nothing makes them happier than having a few extra hands to pet or play with them,” Pounder said.

For visitors who fall in love, the café also facilitates adoptions. The process starts with time spent bonding at the café, followed by an application and interview. “Submitting an application doesn’t guarantee adoption, because the most important thing for us is that every cat finds the right forever home,” Pounder noted. “In the meantime, they’re safe and loved right here with us.”

So how has the public reacted since the opening of Lily’s Cat Café? According to Pounder, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. “People love the chance to just be around the cats, and we even have regulars who come in for what they call “cat therapy.” That makes my heart so full” she said.

Although Lily’s doesn’t serve food or drinks, Pounder explained that it wasn’t particularly difficult to adapt the traditional café concept. While some visitors are a little surprised – since the word “café” usually suggests food and drinks – the focus has always been on creating a space centred around the cats. “We’ll get there one day,” they said, noting that for now, the cats remain the main attraction.

Pounder and Samuel plan to partner more closely with shelters and rescue organisations as the café grows. Their vision includes welcoming more cats through these partnerships, especially as some of their current residents find their forever homes. This, they explained, would allow Lily’s Cat Café to continue its mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming cats while expanding its impact on animal welfare in TT.

Already, Lily’s Cat Café has hosted a variety of special events designed to bring people and cats together in creative and relaxing ways. Among these are Paws and Reflect, a meditation session with the calming presence of the cats; Stretch and Unwined, which combines gentle stretching exercises with time spent among the cats followed by a few glasses of wine; and Catnip and Paint, a playful activity where cats are given catnip on a covered canvas to create their own markings, which visitors then turn into completed works of art. These events, according to Pounder, add to the café’s unique charm and help foster deeper connections between people and their feline companions.

Questioned on the vision for the café five years from now Pounder said, “We’d love for Lily’s to be a full-functioning café with food and drinks, while continuing to be a safe haven for cats. By then, we hope we’ll have helped hundreds of cats find their forever homes.” She also dreams of Lily’s becoming a must-visit spot in TT – a place that not only attracts tourists but also inspires more cat lovers and advocates for cat welfare.

For the owners, the best part of running Lily’s Cat Café is seeing how much joy the space brings to visitors, with its calming, therapeutic energy. “It is unlike anywhere else in Trinidad” Pounder said. Adding to the charm is Cocorite, the café’s resident dog who thinks she’s a cat, and the strong sense of community built through partnerships with Tenderheart Animals and Kitty Korner – which not only provide pet supplies but also host events like pet first aid classes.

“There’s a real sense of collaboration and community here. Knowing we’re all working toward the same mission of animal welfare makes it even more rewarding,” said Pounder.