Laventille man charged with money laundering

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A man was charged with money laundering following a detailed investigation into a cyber-enabled fraud case, police said on August 31.

Malik Wyne of Beverly Hills, Laventille, was charged on August 29 by the Financial Investigations Branch's (FIB) WPC Williams.

He is due to appear in court, a media release on August 31 said.

Police said on February 13 a victim reported that $45,000 had been unlawfully transferred from her bank account after she clicked on a link she received in a text message.

The money was traced to a $40,000 point-of-sale transaction at a Macoya business. It added that evidence later identified Wyne as the individual who allegedly did the transaction.

The investigation was led by Intelligence and Investigations DCP Suzette Martin and ACP Denis Knutt.

Snr Supt Avinash Singh and Supt Rawle Ramdeo spearheaded the operation while WPC Williams executed it with support from Insp Mohammed, Sgt Eslam, Cpl Marshall and the financial branch's legal officer Sgt Mings.

The police urged people to remain vigilant when receiving unsolicited messages.

"Fraudulent links sent via text or e-mail allow criminals to gain unauthorised access to personal and financial information, often resulting in significant monetary losses,” the release said.

The police advised people to verify all messages claiming to be from financial institutions by contacting these institutions through official channels, to avoid clicking on suspicious links or providing personal information online without verification, and to report all incidents of suspected fraud immediately to the nearest police station.