Government absent at IRO Day of Prayer, MPs hold own services

Twin Kamaria and Kamilia Noray from Omo Orisha pray during the Inter Religious Organisation of TT National Day of Prayer at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on August 31. - Photos by Innis Francis

The Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) brought together almost two dozen denominational bodies at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on August 31, as it answered the government’s call for this year’s Independence Day to be commemorated with a day of prayer and reflection. However, government representatives were absent from the interfaith service.

IRO president Dr Ellis Harrison Burris told reporters that an invitation was sent to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, but they did not receive a response. Burris, however, said Persad-Bissessar was not obligated to attend, and he holds no grudge.

“Everyone has their mind and their privilege to think and do as they wish. So you really cannot chastise or try to bring down anyone for not attending, because you don’t know of their personal activities and we always have to respect that because there are things that be going on in people’s life that we are not aware and if she chooses, probably not to participate, we have to respect that.”

Newsday was unable to get a comment from Persad-Bissessar but Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Couva South MP Barry Padarath said that while they did not attend the IRO’s event, that did not mean the day was not commemorated.

“Many MPs, including myself, either held or participated in our own prayer sessions. We have also partnered with several faith-based organisations to support their contributions to the National Day of Prayer. The Honourable Prime Minister assisted in co-ordinating efforts in her own constituency through her constituency office. She also mandated government MPs to also assist with such activities in their own constituencies.”

Padarath added, “The Hindu community is also observing Ganesh Utsav, and those celebrations are widespread across many of our constituencies. Several government members will also be partnering with mandirs as part of our national day of prayer during this auspicious time.”

MP for the neighbouring Chaguanas East constituency, Vandanna Mohit, told Newsday she commemorated the day not only through faith but by giving back to her constituents.

“I am pleased to inform that my religious leaders have joined me in a weekend of prayer and reflection in these activities for which I am grateful. We have been supporting our students/youth for the past few years for Independence, so this has become a practice for us. Whilst we have embraced National Independence Day activities over the years, we have chosen this direction of community focus over the last few years.”

Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran attended a National Day of Prayer event at Eco Park, St Helena, on August 31, and spoke of the “spirit of TT” that lives in the constituency. He noted the many religious groups and various cultures that help uplift society.

PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales, however, believed the absence of any government representation at the IRO’s event was disrespectful to both the organisation and the country’s culture.

“The country should not be surprised by this. It is the government that called the National Day of Prayer, and yet they could not have sent someone to represent the government at the Nagar. This is testimony to their disdain for our national heritage and their blatant hypocrisy.

“Showing up at CPL (Caribbean Premier League cricket) match venues is more important to them. The same ministers whose lives are under personal threat were having a grand time. But doing their national duties to observe Independence was not important to them.

“The Leader of the Opposition expressed her shock and dismay over the non-attendance by the government at this service. The PNM sees this as a gross disrespect to the IRO, especially if the PM was provided with a personal invitation to attend. With two ministers in her office and not sending one to represent her and the government is just lazy and disrespectful.”

According to social media posts, Padarath and Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein attended a CPL match the night prior. Burris told Newsday that former temporary PNM senator Vyash Nandlal attended the function on behalf of the Opposition Leader.

On August 15, the Ministry of Homeland Security announced the customary Independence Day parade and official functions was cancelled owing to the state of emergency and replaced with a national day of prayer and reflection.

“The National Day of Prayer and Reflection will bring together citizens of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, of all faiths and backgrounds, to unite and to seek guidance and strength during this challenging time, as well as to reflect on where we are as a nation and the way forward,” a ministry release said.

It also cancelled the state-sponsored fireworks displays and said it will only issue permits for silent fireworks.

The move to cancel the parade received mix reactions from the public, with Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson calling on the Prime Minister for transparency.

“This affront to our independence, democracy, and national identity is yet another leg in this galloping dictatorship, as our country now sprints further away from democracy and bolts towards autocracy under this regime,” she said in an August 15 release.

She added, “Citizens deserve a clear explanation as to why our most symbolic historic and powerful event has been cancelled in its entirety.”

The IRO president, however, said the call to host the day of religious reflection was welcomed, as he had been planning to hold a similar event for some time.

“It fell right into what we was asking the nation to do so that’s why we took up the mantle and do what we have done today.”

Burris said young people in TT need to take heed of their spiritual development and submit to God.

“Any religious body will tell you that because we have seen the condition of our people and we know that the challenges are there, whether it is stealing, whether it is drugs, whether it is murder – we know that it exists. We know that we just have to pray that these souls would be enlightened that they can uplift this nation to a next level.”

Around 19 religious organisations gathered at the Divali Nagar on August 31 to pray for the country, its leaders and its people. Many of the prayers offered asked God to intervene in the ongoing crime scourge and to help make citizens better individuals.