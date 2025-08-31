Falcons coach Paul Nixon apologises to Cricket West Indies for outburst

Paul Nixon. -

Head coach of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Paul Nixon, together with the Falcons’ management, apologised for the comments made by Nixon to the media following a Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on August 27.

"We want to emphasise that there was no intention to offend or undermine the efforts of Cricket West Indies (CWI). Nixon totally regrets any and all remarks made," a media release by the Falcons said on August 30.

After a match against TKR, Nixon said Falcons player Justin Greaves was injured before the CPL while on West Indies duty and was unaware.

“(But), I’m very disappointed that we’ve had no communication with CWI and their backroom department (and) for Greaves to come in injured, and just before the game, we found this out. For me, that is a bit unprofessional and disrespectful in a way. But we move forward.”

The Falcons release said, "Both Paul Nixon and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons apologise for any unintended implications or offense these comments may have caused to CWI management and staff. We remain firmly committed to fostering a strong and collaborative partnership with CWI, one that is grounded in mutual respect and open, constructive dialogue to advance West Indies cricket."