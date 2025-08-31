Creative industries, copyright, catalogues, chaos

Patrons at Fatima Fete in 2023. - File photo

NIGEL A CAMPBELL

THE UNC government’s cabinet-approved manifesto 2025 mentions the phrase “creative industries” once with reference to content creators in the digital media sector and on social media platforms.

The document notes that the government will protect intellectual property (IP) rights for digital creators, but does not reference the broader creative industries – music, film, fashion, literature, etc – and those creative stakeholders.

The value of our local creative and cultural industries lies in IP value and the commerce associated with it. The music sector has evolved from one where people bought things – vinyl, cassettes, CDs – to one where valuation and financialisation of IP assets take prominence.

The state-owned enterprises, thus far, are leading the charge of diversification of the local economy, with Global TT handling the music sector. Beyond the state-owned business model, however, private sector SMEs, membership organisations and collectives, and government departments like the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) have a key role to play in increasing the value of the music industry and other creative industries, and harnessing the IP management towards building stakeholder value and worth. A weak link throws the whole local music ecosystem in disarray and devalues it in the eyes of investors, policy makers and stakeholders.

There have been policies, and lack of updated policies that have affected the strength and value of the music sector. A minimally implemented Music Strategic Plan for 2017-2022 became moribund once the pandemic took hold. An outdated Broadcast Policy put the nail in the coffin of local content quotas.

One reads in that 2004 document: “Much argument has taken place regarding a mandatory percentage for local content in the commercial broadcasting sector. The government is of the view that it is contrary to both the country’s Constitution and the tenets of free enterprise to legislate content for the broadcast industry.”

Nothing has changed. The Broadcast Code is yet to be promulgated despite seven drafts and revisions since 2005, the last being in 2014.

There has been ups and downs and major conflicts within the copyright management sector over the years that have entered the public domain that cast a cautious to negative light on this sector. Too often at Carnival time there has been an unresolved fight between the two main collective management organisations (CMO) for music, COTT and TTCO, about which is the beneficiary of performance licence payments for copyright and neighbouring rights royalties.

Injunctions to stop fetes were a regular tool – COTT vs seven fetes in 2014, including Fatima Fete, on which COTT acquiesced without a case – and the recent appeal court ruling showing that COTT’s assignment documents were deficient on neighbouring rights, despite claims otherwise, makes for a confusing interface with the public. All the foregoing coupled with lack of enforcement of copyright laws does not paint a pretty picture.

Another tumult in the local copyright management sector a few weeks ago has shown the division between reality and responsibility as it pertains to the larger sectoral issues at play in the creative and cultural industries. There was a public flagellation of members of the COTT executive and its competence by a sitting board member, Ottmore Mieres, resulting in denials from that organisation and the competing CMO, TTCO.

At stake, according to Mieres, is the perceived financial fallout of the potential divestment actions of a World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)-mediated memorandum of understanding (MoU) struck between COTT and TTCO in May. The new president of COTT, Levi Mayers, brokered the MoU on behalf of COTT, with TTCO, efforts for which began in 2008.

In response to questions on this issue, Mieres stated, “The MOU would result in COTT’s annual revenue falling by approximately 45 per cent, and, with no corresponding drop in administration expenses. The admin rate would increase from 35 per cent to 48 per cent and there will be a reduction in the royalties available for distribution to composers and publishers.”

That MoU sought a collaborative partnership between these rival CMOs with the TTCO seeking for its members and reciprocal partners exclusive neighbouring rights administration, while COTT retained copyright and other rights management.

TTCO executive president Asten Isaac says this move, if actioned, would “remove areas where duplication of rights management exist between the organisations.” The ease of operations of collective management in TT appears to supersede any consideration of financial value to the membership, its external partners, and to stakeholders who license the works of the CMOs. Both leaders of the CMOs speak individually of hurtful and “unfair business practices” affecting the creatives locally, and “added market complexity (which) unfortunately lead to duplication of rights management in the sector around 2018-2019.”

That was around the time COTT signed an exclusive multi-year agreement for the protection, collection and distribution in TT of the performance rights of record producer members of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), renewed last May for 2024-2027.

Mieres noted in his postings on social media that this move would cost COTT more than $3 million. COTT’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 show neighbouring rights royalty revenue at $3,076,982, up from $2,272,330 for 2022. Total royalty revenue in 2023 stood at $16,226,759 and $10,076,905 in 2022.

By comparison, TTCO’s audited figures for the year ended December 31, 2022 showed a total royalty revenue figure of $889, 570 with $433,415 for 2021. Of note, this sole publicly-displayed financial document noted that a 2016 fire “destroyed most of the records of the organisation,” and as such, “the external accounts had to rely on the integrity and accuracy of director’s explanations.”

The radical disparity in gross amounts leads an observer to question why would COTT partake in any mediated discussions on revenue diminution with an organisation that is multiple orders of magnitude “poorer” that itself, and too eager to partner up?

TTCO’s Isaac reiterates that the agreement “certainly is being actioned so as to create a licensing and compliance landscape that is balanced and forward moving.” This chaos in the music IP sector is the result of internal organisation fights made public after the fact. The effect on stakeholder confidence is real.

“It don’t look good. Like the adults have left the room and it’s ‘neophytes and nincompoops’ playing with people’s livelihood,” said one frustrated composer speaking on the condition of anonymity, who has taken all his copyright business to an overseas CMO.

Performing rights licence payers are unfortunately hesitant to trust what is being said, as has been seen in prior years of reluctant or optional payment for fete licences, and currently with social media comments picking sides. Public education efforts are either ineffective or have fallen on deaf ears. Mieres concurs: “Yes, I unreservedly agree that COTT has faltered with its member and public education and awareness campaign(s).”

One legal opinion stated that “the Copyright Act lacks regulatory framework and it allows anyone to register a collection agency with the Ministry of Legal Affairs.” This lack of regulation is a major problem in a commodity-based economy transitioning towards a knowledge-based one.

Regan Asgarali, controller of the IPO stated that there are “jurisdictions where a clearing house facility is provided to avoid duplicitous or multiple CMO fees and remove confusion.” Asgarali also noted that the IPO “facilitated through WIPO, CMO regulations through a project that was developed to encourage oversight based on transparency accountability and good governance audits etc, and that those regulations are in different stages of implementation regionally. We are also working on implementing same here and if this occurs it will give us some degree of regulatory oversight over CMOs, which is not the case at present.” Clear regulatory and legislative remedies would be a boon to the industry.

Tangential to this episode is the recent purchase of the Banyan archives by the Barbados government and the resulting loss of local IP legacy. The lack of commercial consideration of the value of those archives shows a local attitude that differs from the modern trends happening internationally where film libraries and music catalogues have been the currency of the modern creative industries and the catalyst for growth of new technologies to spread that content.

Despite AI’s wholesale grab of protected music to build language models, enriching tech companies at the expense of creators, TT’s role in valuation the global music ecosystem must be met with a sense of professionalism and acumen as the value has been seen to be fluctuating downwards.

The Music and Entertainment Industry Team of the Standing Committee on Business Development in 2006 valued the industry’s contribution to the TT economy at $169 million, WIPO estimated the industry’s value based on domestic and regional market trends and evolution at $43 million in 2007 and in 2011 using the value added at constant prices set it at $49 million. Sound Diplomacy of the UK, in drafting a strategic plan for the music industry for 2017-2022, estimated the 2016 total industry revenue at $76 million.

Moving forward, the promise of news on the shake-up of the music IP sector will be observed and analysed. The music sector, over a century old in TT, either moves with the times or dies at the hands of an indifferent public and private sector. Chaos and confusion can not continue to be the benchmark of its worth.