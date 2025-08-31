Chief Sec: THA Independence sports to stay

The Tobago House of Assembly hosted goat races as part of its Independence celebrations on August 31 at the Calypso Rose Boulevard, Scarborough. - Photos by Alva Viarruel

Heavy rains did little to deter over 200 runners in the opening event of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Independence Day activities, a 5K race, on August 31 at the Scarborough Esplanade.

The THA's unique Independence celebrations followed the August 16 announcement by the government that there will be no Independence Day Parade and the usual state-sponsored fireworks this year, but instead a National Day of Prayer and Reflection.

The government pointed to security concerns as the country remains under a state of emergency (SoE), noting that some $2.6 million in savings will be realised from the cancellation of the event.

Augustine seemed to have enjoyed the less formal settings as he swapped his suit and dress shoes for a poncho as he got the 5K under way at 6 am.

He was later spotted cheering on approximately 75 cyclists in the second event on the day's agenda, a 10K race, as rain drenched onlookers and participants.

Augustine later beamed with enthusiasm as he spoke with Newsday about the day's activities.

“It has been unbelievable," he said.

"We started in the rain and people came out and ran the 5K, people came out and was in the cycling competition, we had the goat races, the boat races, the children enjoyed face painting and bouncy castles – all on the Milford Road Esplanade.”

Although the day's activities were hastily arranged owing to the cancellation of the parade, he believes an opportunity has arisen.

“This opens a new potential for Tobago. Once I am chief secretary, every year after the parade we will open up the Esplanade and Scarborough for sporting activities.”

The evening continued with a prayer and worship session at the Shaw Park Complex with a multi-faith service which included special prayers for the nation and musical presentations from religious groups across the island.

A D’LIME Gospel Concert at the Scarborough Amphitheatre was the penultimate event for the day, while a movie night at the Shaw Park Complex culminated the celebrations.

The Assembly’s programme of activities was held under the theme: “A Day of Prayer, Community and Celebration,” and aimed to bring citizens together in the spirit of unity.