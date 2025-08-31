Aripero businessman critical after being shot on way to mosque

- File photo

AN Aripero businessman is in critical condition after he was shot while on his way to perform Friday prayers at a mosque.

Police said Rasif Mohammed, 63, proprietor of Fowl Play poultry shop, was driving his black Hyundai Tucson, with a 24-year-old labourer seated in the front passenger seat. He stopped along Farm Road near his business place around noon when a white Nissan Tiida stopped along the Southern Main Road.

The driver exited with a gun in hand and approached Mohammed's vehicle, firing several shots before running back to his car and escaping. Both men were injured and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Mohammed underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and arms. The passenger was shot in the hip.

Crime scene investigators recovered eight spent nine-millimetre shells.

Police were able to get the license plate number for the Tiida but upon looking it up, found that it was for a white BMW registered to a San Juan business.