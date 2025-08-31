Andre Russell, 37, still hungry to succeed for TKR

TKR fast bowler Andre Russell, second from left, celebrates the fall of a wicket against Barbados Royals in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on August 29. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

VETERAN Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) allrounder Andre Russell said he still has the desire and hunger to deliver the goods for the TT franchise as they hunt their first Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title since 2020.

The services of the 37-year-old Russell in the batting department haven't been required by TKR thus far, but the strapped Jamaican has certainly shown his worth with the ball – taking figures of two for 23 and three for 37 respectively to help TKR to wins against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals.

In the latter match against the Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba on August 29, Russell got the key wickets of Windies players Brandon King (29 off 23 balls), Sherfane Rutherford (45 off 22) and Rovman Powell (31 off 15). The latter pair of Rutherford and captain Powell threatened to cut loose at the back end for the Royals, but Russell's hostility and changes of length through the middle and death overs curtailed the batting team's charge.

Barbados eventually got to 178 for six in their 20 overs, but TKR skipper Nicholas Pooran (65 not out off 40) and Man of the Match Colin Munro (67 off 44) took the game away from the visitors as the four-time champs stormed to 179 for three with 13 balls to spare.

Having retired from the Windies T20 team during their series against Australia just last month, Russell said he still has more to give.

"What motivates me to keep going is just personal goals now. I've done so much for West Indies cricket and I'm proud of the stats I've achieved," said the two-time International Cricket Council T20 World Cup winner.

"For me, it's just about personal goals. The hunger is still there and the drive is still there. Even if I get injured, I'm willing to go the extra mile. Two gym sessions per day just to stay on the park and entertain the fans and give them these types of wins."

Having played over 140 matches for the West Indies and over 550 matches in the T20 format in total, Russell is one of the most experienced players in the tourney and definitely one of the most decorated as well.

He said he wants to set the tone for Caribbean allrounders to follow.

"(I want to add) more to the greatness I've done so far in cricket. My goals (are) to score more runs and make it harder for the next allrounder to come and achieve something. He has to be special.

"That's my goal – to keep taking wickets and to keep scoring runs, adding to all I've done in cricket so far."

Russell said every game is as important as the other and he wants TKR to set the benchmark before going to Guyana and Barbados for the final legs of the competition.

With captain Pooran at the helm and a familiar face in Dwayne Bravo now leading the team in a coaching capacity, Russell thinks TKR are in a good space. He said Bravo brings a wealth of experience and a tactical eye which is tough to match.

"Bravo is going to be Bravo. He just retired from cricket and started coaching. But the energy he puts into everything he's doing and the walking around the boundary. He still wants to be involved," Russell said, of the TKR coach and former West Indies captain.

"He knows the best delivery to bowl to whichever batsman and that helps us a lot as bowlers. Sometimes, we may be bowling and we don't really have a clear plan.

"With all the wickets he has and the experience, he's just dishing out that information inside the changing room."

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pooran said TKR's overall team performance was pleasing and he was happy he and the batsmen took on the responsibility after Russell and the bowling group limited a dangerous Royals batting line-up.

"We want to continue with this momentum. Every game from here is very important. We just want to continue to get better," Pooran said. "In order for us to be successful at the end (of the tournament), everyone has to contribute and do their jobs.

"If you look at our squad, we have a lot of senior guys. And the way they're talking and playing cricket (it makes me) really proud. It's an honour to be a part of this team."

TKR and the Warriors were scheduled to meet after press time at the BLCA on August 30. (with reporting by Jelani Beckles).