An independence of thought

In this file photo, fireworks light up the night's sky during Independence Day celebrations at the Queen's Park Savannah, on August 31, 2024. -

The government's cancellation of the traditional Independence Day parade and fireworks display has proven divisive, despite the concerns about national security given as the reason for the change.

The Tobago House of Assembly followed the announcement with its own cancellation of any parade, official function, or state-sponsored fireworks to mark the nation's 63rd anniversary of independence.

Approving voices have saluted the decision as one that redirects attention from a colonial-era show of arms to one of prayer and reflection, while also encouraging private use of noiseless fireworks – long a concern of activists concerned about the effect of sustained night explosions on animals and the elderly.

Given that this country's freedom to guide its destiny was won through strategic political intervention and not force of arms, the military parade is hardly a reflection of the actual forces that won TT its independence and then its status as a republic.

Those triumphs came through an emphasis on education, discipline, and self-respect, which also paid tangible dividends in our continued embrace of the democratic process and respect for the rule of law.

This year's change has encouraged stakeholders to refresh their thinking about celebrating our independence.

The opposition PNM, after initially protesting the decision, convened a pre-Independence Day commemoration in front of City Hall in Port of Spain (PoS) on the evening of August 30, promising a programme rich in education, culture and street food.

The THA plans an all-day family celebration today at the Scarborough Esplanade, which will include a 5k road race, a 10k cycling competition and other activities at the Scarborough Waterfront, a gospel concert at the Scarborough Amphitheatre and a movie screening at the Botanic Gardens.

The PoS City Corporation will host children at an event at Nelson Mandela Park during the day and Pan Trinbago will close its Pan Month with Pan on the Avenue in the evening on Ariapita Avenue.

The Inter-Religious Organisation initially faced some pushback for its planned two hours of prayer today at the Divali Nagar site, but the National Council of Indian Culture put the weight of its approval behind the gathering.

Other events will be hosted on Harris Promenade and at South Park Mall in San Fernando, the Heritage compound at Pointe-a-Pierre, at the Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua and the Arima Velodrome.

The forced rethinking of independence celebrations has prompted thoughtful and overdue responses from communities and cultural stakeholders on how they might more meaningfully commemorate our independence.

TT collectively did not have to reach very far or very deep on short notice to find alternative ways to celebrate Independence Day.

The discussions around the relevance of the military parade, the timely move to enforce noiseless fireworks and the groundswell of support for wider, deeper contemplation of what it means to be independent should continue to prompt fresh thinking about the importance of Independence Day and how evolving observances might encourage national pride.