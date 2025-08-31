Alyssa Joseph wins big at Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards

Alyssa Joseph performs at the Myles E Munroe Diplomat Centre during the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards, on July 27. in Nassau, Bahamas. -

TEEN gospel singer Alyssa Joseph is staking her claim as the future of Caribbean gospel music.

Joseph recently walked away with two major honours at the 29th Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards in Nassau, Bahamas.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter was awarded outstanding afro pop recording – female for her empowering anthem Kingdom Daughter and named outstanding new artist at the regional gospel awards ceremony on July 27 at the Myles E Munroe Diplomat Centre.

Joseph, who is from Couva, attended Exchange Presbyterian and ASJA Girls’ College in Charlieville before pursuing A-Levels at St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain.

She recently graduated and will attend UWI in September.

She told Newsday during a cellphone interview on August 28 she wants to continue her music ministry as she gets older.

Her parents, she said, play a major role in her life.

“They help keep me grounded with their advice and support.”

Joseph is a firm believer in Jesus Christ and has a passion for sharing the gospel and bringing people to God through music and ministry. She began singing at the age of three and was baptised at 11, using her testimony to show others that God is working in the lives of young people. Her family attends Faith Centre in San Fernando, where she sometimes does solo performances during services and on special occasions.

She says, “You’re never too young or old to serve Christ.”

Joseph said American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs and Nigerian singer, songwriter and senior worship leader Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, known professionally as Sinach, are her role models “because they have powerful voices and sing songs with powerful messages.”

In a release on August 28, Joseph said, “It still hasn’t fully hit me. I remember singing along to my favourite gospel songs and dreaming about one day making music that touches people. To actually win two Marlins at 18 is a blessing I’ll never forget.”

Joseph also performed at the Marlin Awards Youth Fest on July 25 and received an additional plaque during the awards weekend for her single No Weapon, which spent two weeks at number one on Next Level Entertainment 868 The Gospel on Tempo Bahamas.

“The Bahamas showed me so much love,” she said.

“Being surrounded by so many powerful voices in gospel made me feel motivated to go even harder with my purpose.”

Joseph, the release said, has long been recognised as one of TT’s brightest young talents.

In 2022, she was named the Junior Grand Vocalist and Junior Grand Champion of the World at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Los Angeles, California, US.

Later that year, she was honoured with the national youth of the year and national youth of arts and culture awards by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.

In April 2023, she won Young Artist of the Year at the Gospel Music Awards of TT (GMATT).

From her first release, Cry For Peace, at age nine to her most recent tracks fusing soca, reggae, R&B, dancehall, parang and chutney, Joseph has penned 19 original songs. Now, with the regional spotlight shining even brighter, she’s setting her sights on bigger stages and deeper messages.

“Winning is nice,” she said. “But more than that, I want my music to remind people that God made them with power, purpose, and identity.”

Follow Joseph on Instagram: @alyssajosephmusic For bookings and interviews: alyssajosephbookings@gmail.com