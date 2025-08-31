Alexander: 'Key players' back for war vs crime

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, centre, speaks with officers after a visit to the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, on August 19. - Ayanna Kinsale

In a no-holds-barred interview, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander said "key players" will soon return to be part of this government’s "tough, technology-driven" stance in the war against criminals. Alexander repeatedly insisted it is no longer a fight against crime, but a war.

Speaking with Newsday via phone on August 31, Alexander said his ministry will be liaising with international collaborators to combat the ongoing epidemic of crime. However, when asked which foreign countries or agencies he was speaking about, he declined to disclose any specifics.

Additionally, he revealed "key players" who have previously played a significant role in the fight against crime will be returning, but again remained tight-lipped, declining to confirm whether he was referring to local or foreign personnel.

Asked directly if his ministry would work with former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, Alexander said, "I’ve known Mr Griffith for years and worked with him. I accept input from anyone, ex-ministers and ex-politicians, who can help. This government is open."

Alexander delivered a scathing critique of the previous PNM administration, accusing them of never taking a serious stance against crime, as he reaffirmed his unwavering support for Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarra.

He discussed his openness to working with anyone, former national security figures included, and people who are serious about reclaiming TT from the criminal underworld.

"The PNM government never, ever took a serious stance against the criminal element in TT. Now, they’re saying the government's approach is too harsh. What about the rights of the citizens who are murdered?"

He accused critics, particularly members of the PNM party, of enabling criminal elements by being more loyal to political leadership than to the country, citing blind political loyalty as a key reason for the previous administration's failure to address crime. He said the office (National Security) requires independent thinkers who are willing to put country and people first.

Asked whether his government also suffers from blind loyalty in its Cabinet, he said the difference between both parties is that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has people in her Cabinet who understand the struggles of the average person and "do not sit in an office out of touch."

He said when the Prime Minister is presented with suggestions, they are "solid, well-thought-out proposals."

About murders, Alexander was blunt, saying the only fitting end for murderers is the public cemetery – not prison. His comments were specifically in response to the near-fatal shooting of Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler on August 30.

Alexander reaffirmed his government’s zero-tolerance stance.

"At the end of the day, there is only one solution for people who behave like that. The plot that probably awaits them is at the public cemetery – that is all I can say."

He said murderers must not benefit from state resources, as they cannot conform to the rule of law.

"They must not be able to live with us in society," he insisted, suggesting they should be "relocated", hinting at a final, permanent solution.

Alexander said criminals rely on illegal weapons to "conduct their operations, which is to murder persons," and addressed public criticism regarding international assistance in the fight against crime, specifically referencing support from the US and the highly debated stand-your-ground law.

On August 26, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke at a Cabinet meeting with US president Donald Trump at the White House. During that briefing, Rubio said TT was part of a US-led coalition of Caribbean and Latin American countries working to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

This alliance, he said, was part of a broader US strategy that includes deploying a fleet of warships to the southern Caribbean to cripple the Venezuelan "Cartel de los Soles", which the US claims is responsible for a significant portion of illegal drugs entering its cities.

Rubio at the time praised the "incredible economic international co-operation," noting countries like TT, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Guyana were joining or assisting in these efforts.

Alexander asked, "When people make comments that do not support it (the agreement), I wonder, do you understand what is happening in TT? Are you aware of your environment? Do you read the newspaper? Do you not see what is taking place?"

He stressed Persad-Bissessar is open to ideas and listens to her ministers, as long as a proposal is sensible and feasible.

"That’s the difference," he added, drawing what he sees as a stark contrast between Persad-Bissessar's leadership style and the PNM government.

"You can’t lead from a high chair. You must walk the ground and understand people."

Police will be armed and ready

Outside of declaring his full support for the top cop, Alexander pledged continued resources, modern tools, and legal reinforcements for law enforcement.

“I will continue providing the equipment, resources, and laws needed to assist my officers,” he said. “There is a war out there. Criminals have armed themselves with AR-15s and AK-47s on the streets – this is war.”

Responding to public discourse about the government’s failure to publicly present a formal crime plan, Alexander pushed back:

“Why should the police tell criminals what they’re going to do? Surprise is our weapon.”

He disclosed his ministry has already implemented new and strategic crime-fighting tools that have not been made public, measures he believes have contributed to the country’s reduced murder rate.

Asked whether the former government’s efforts in crime-fighting may have also played a role in lowering crime, Alexander acknowledged their contribution:

“I believe in giving everyone their due. And while they were in office for the first four months, I’m sure they would have played a role at that point.”

Referencing earlier remarks about foreign intervention, he confirmed said international assistance has been secured, though, when pressed, he again declined to name the countries involved.

“That one I’ll keep close to my chest.”

Alexander said new hotline numbers will soon be made available to the public, giving citizens more direct access to police resources.

“Before the end of the week, we’ll release contact numbers so citizens can report issues directly.”

'Numbers game is over'

Alexander also reflected on what he sees as societal shifts that have normalised crime:

"People have grown so accustomed to things running wild... Now that we’re clamping down, they feel violated,” he said. “The game is over. While games were being played, people were dying.”

He also issued a call for national unity, community vigilance, and personal responsibility, especially among young men in his own constituency of Tunapuna.

“Remove the number, your gang affiliation, from your name and change your behaviour. Think of yourself as a citizen, not someone with a criminal identity.”

In a sharp rebuke to those who claim they see no benefit in his government’s approach, Alexander said:

“If you don’t see the benefit, just wait in line to be the next victim.”

And to critics demanding to know every step his ministry is taking to fight what he repeatedly called a war, he said: “We are not a lawful society: we are a violent society. So any information law enforcement releases works for the criminals and against the police.”