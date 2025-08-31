12-foot Lord Ganesh murti…a symbol of faith, unity

Lord Ganesh is known as the remover of obstacles, trials and tribulations. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The presence of the largest clay Lord Ganesh murti in Trinidad and Tobago is now part of the ongoing Ganesh Utsav celebrations, after being welcomed at the Couva South Multi-Purpose Hall and officially donated to the Ganesh Utsav Foundation in Otaheite on August 26.

Standing over 12 feet tall and brought from India, the clay murti, for many Hindus, is a symbol of devotion, unity and the blessings of Lord Ganesh – the remover of obstacles and giver of wisdom. The murti will be immersed in the ocean on the final day of Ganesh Utsav (September 6).

Member of Parliament for Couva South and Minister of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath described the donation as a collective effort. “This murti came through the kind courtesy and sponsorship of the business community in Couva South together with the fundraising that we were able to do in Couva South as a constituency,” he said “Therefore, we thought that it was an excellent way of partnering with the Ganesh Utsav Committee to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

The minister added that over the ten days of worship at Grove Park, Otaheite, thousands of followers from across the country are expected to gather, even his cabinet colleagues and Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar. “As we know, Lord Ganesh is a remover of obstacles, trials, and tribulations and therefore he really brings a lot of knowledge and in everything that we do Lord Ganesh is considered Pratamapuj which in Sanskrit means the first to be worshipped,” Padarath said as he added, “Therefore, while we prepare for Divali celebrations later in the year this usually comes just before Divali so we have a lot of interest that has surrounded Lord Ganesh coming to the constituency.”

For Padarath, the festival holds both personal and national significance. “I think it will help us to become more aligned with what we want to see for TT, which is the economic challenges, the crime challenges, the healthcare challenges to be removed.

“All faiths subscribe to goodness, we subscribe to wanting what is best for our country and for our citizens and to remove the darkness, difficulties and obstacles."

Padarath also noted his own devotion to Lord Ganesh during difficult times. “During my most difficult political moments, I have found solace and strength,” he said. “Personally, I have been able to receive many of his blessings, including my five-year-old daughter, for whom I prayed to Lord Ganesh to bless me with. And therefore, I have seen the wonders and his mercy manifest in my own life.”

The festival's deeper meaning

Pundit Sunil Seetahal Maharaj, head of the foundation, emphasised, “What is important is not the size of the murti, but the opportunity that has been granted and the attitude in which we can pray, asking for our petitions and desires to be acknowledged and reciprocated in a positive way from the divine.”

Maharaj explained that Lord Ganesh is depicted with the head of an elephant which represents memory and wisdom, as the elephant is the only animal believed to remember every detail of its life from birth to death. “When we pray to him using this form, it reminds us that he is the God who sharpens our memory, blesses us to think divine thoughts, and encourages us to focus on the good rather than dwell on the negative.”

Lord Ganesh’s large ears and small mouth, he added, teach that an intelligent mind listens more and speaks less, while his curved trunk reminds us that life’s path is never straight – obstacles are inevitable, but as the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesh helps make the impossible possible when worshipped with faith and devotion.

Maharaj explained that Ganesh Utsav, which literally means “festival,” is celebrated in honour of the birth of Lord Ganesh but the essence of the festival is that the ten-day period is a spiritually powerful and potent time. “The Ganesh Puran (a Sanskrit book that deals with Lord Ganesh) tells us that those who create the murti from earth and eulogise Lord Ganesh during this period will find their prayers answered in a positive way.”

The celebrations at Grove Park are open to the public. Maharaj explained that offerings at Ganesh Utsav are less about material things and more about the sincerity of devotion. “Walk with whatever you can, but never let the inability to bring something physically stop you from praying or being part of the worship,” he said.

The pundit also shared a broader message for Trinidadians: “The key to life is living a happy life – not to live forever, but to leave positive memories and a legacy that lasts forever. There is no competition in devotion. All religions lead us to the same God Almighty, and while some may see a murti as an idol, it truly represents the ideal, a way of connecting to that divine force.” He also expressed gratitude to his aunt, Radica Jaggernauth, and her team, who lovingly decorated the murti.

Padarath called on the nation to embrace the Ganesh Utsav celebrations as a unifying force. “Let our differences not divide us, let us let it delight us.”