Udecott moves to complete Port of Spain Magistrates Court upgrade

In this February 2024 file photo of workment erecting scaffolding around the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

MORE THAN four years after refurbishment plans began, the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court remains under repair, with costs climbing and timelines extended.

In the 2025 budget, the Judiciary was allocated $55.5 million for development projects, with $10.7 million under the Infrastructure Development Fund.

In June, it received a supplementary allocation of $50 million.

At the opening of the 2024 law term, Chief Justice Ivor Archie said the Judiciary was awarded 1.07 per cent of the national budget for the fiscal year.

This worked out to a decrease of $24 million from the previous year. Its total allocation was $642 million.

Projections for the 2025 Public Sector Investment Programme earmarked $5 million for the reconfiguration and refurbishment of 13 district courts, along with $4.9 million to continue urgent works at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

Described as the country’s largest and most prominent district court, the facility has 14 courtrooms and handles an estimated 30,000 new cases, on the lower end, annually – more than 20 per cent of the magistracy’s total case-load. It comprises a 96-year-old wing and a 20-year-old four-storey building.

A 2020 a parliamentary joint select committee on finance and legal affairs found the courthouse to be in poor condition.

The committee highlighted limited access for people with disabilities, flooding in the basement, and unsafe conditions for transporting prisoners, which caused traffic disruptions in downtown Port of Spain. The Occupational Safety and Health Authority later reported poor air quality, unsafe internal structures, and inadequate lighting.

In July 2020, the Cabinet approved $11.25 million for refurbishment, with $450,000 for project management.

Contacted for comment, Udecott chairman Shankar Bidaisee told Sunday Newsday, “I want to assure the legal profession that we are doing everything in our power and within the law to ensure the courts are reopened and there is unfettered access for all attorneys, their clients and the public.”

He also stressed that the “past delays will be minimised.”

Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj and his colleague, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, toured the courthouse on August 20 to determine whether a space there could be outfitted to allow prisoners to make virtual court appearances instead of at police stations, since he said the current practice of prisoners making court appearances at police stations was reaching “boiling point.”

In May, Maharaj spoke on the topic of courtrooms' construction and refurbishment at a post-Cabinet press briefing.

"For the justice system to operate efficiently, as you well know, physical infrastructure and resources must be allocated for the proper functioning of the Judiciary.

"We have received an interim report from the Judiciary identifying 10-12 projects; it could be a little more. We are currently perusing same showing the different stages of court refurbishment and court construction. Most of it, if not all, is behind schedule, and they are going to be looked at critically to deal with it.

"Most of the (court construction) projects are behind time. Some are 75 per cent, some have not even got off the ground, and some are projects which need re-purposing.

"So the government needs to take a look at all of that, especially in line with what the budgetary constraints may be. We will have to address it as it comes along.”

He did not respond to questions sent to him regarding the Cabinet’s approval of the additional sums sought by the Judiciary for the court, or the government’s position on the delays in the construction projects.

Sunday Newsday on August 24, reported on the delays plaguing the San Fernando Supreme Court building project. The project, once budgeted at $12.8 million, swelled to more than $22.1 million and then stalled when Udecott terminated the original contractor’s contract in July.

The Judiciary submitted multiple variation requests over 16 months from December 2023 to April 2025, seeking extensive building modifications and upgrades. Renovation of the 1960s-era courthouse began as part of the Judiciary’s physical plant upgrade, and an MoU was signed in August 2020.

Udecott officials told Sunday Newsday that since the termination of the contract, the Judiciary was asked to submit a reconfirmation of the scope of works and confirm the required funding to complete the works.

“With a clearly defined, detailed scope, it is believed that all works required will now be captured and, as such, no further delays will occur,” Udecott said.

Udecott said it sought the Judiciary’s reconfirmation of the revised scope and funding on July 24. Until that approval is given, no procurement process can start. Once cleared, Udecott estimates a 129-day procurement period followed by 234 days of construction. That timeline, however, means the court’s reopening is unlikely before late 2026 at the earliest.

“We are unable to provide a completion date until the approval to proceed is given by the Judiciary.”

Design-build contract

A memorandum of understanding between the Judiciary and the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (Udecott) was signed on July 31, 2020.

The project was divided into two phases under a design-build model.

Phase 1 involved mechanical and electrical upgrades, and Udecott issued a request for proposals in October 2020, and Fides Ltd was awarded the contract in July 2021 for $5.8 million, later varied to $6.5 million. Works included installing new air handler units, a generator and transfer switch, and a new UPS system, along with addressing electrical defects.

Phase 1 works began on November 1, 2021, and were completed by September 30, 2024. A taking-over certificate was issued, and the defects notification period runs through September 2025. Phase two involves structural and civil refurbishment or builder’s work.

A request for proposals was issued in November 2022. Udecott signed a $5.2 million contract with SAS Marketing and General Contractors Ltd in March 2023. Works began on March 27, 2023, but by March 6, 2024, the company had only reached 35 per cent completion.

On March 7, 2024, the Judiciary suspended most internal works pending Cabinet approval of additional funding for variations. These included further roof replacements, installation of a new drainage system to prevent flooding, replacement of wooden ceilings, and repainting of firewater lines. SAS completed work, which was not placed on hold, with the revised account estimated at $5.4 million.

On June 6, 2024, the Judiciary requested further works, including upgrades to kitchens and bathrooms, new security posts, soundproofing of all courtrooms, repaving of the southern carpark, and a canopy at the new wing entrance.

The estimated cost of these additions was $11.1 million, bringing the projected budget for outstanding works and the additional requests to $13.2 million, up from the original Cabinet-approved budget of $11.7 million in July 2020. There was also an additional injection of $4.9 million in March 2025.

In March 2023, the Judiciary announced that work on the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court would affect daily operations.

The court transitioned to hybrid service, which had been in place during the covid19 pandemic in March 2020, again relying on remote hearings and e-services, while some in-person cases were redirected to other district courts.

Criminal matters, extracts, transcript requests, and bail services were shifted to remote or hybrid delivery. Petty civil matters were temporarily reassigned to the Arima District Court. Licensing and accounting services also moved to remote or appointment-based systems.

The Judiciary stressed that, despite the physical disruption, services to the public continued through virtual courtrooms and reassignments.

At the law term opening in 2024, the Chief Justice gave an update on the court’s progress.

“The Port of Spain District Court continues to be under construction, and owing to the need for additional works, the upgrade will have to be undertaken in two phases: phase 1 (current scope), which is more than 75 per cent completed and phase 2 (additional works), which is to be approved by Cabinet for additional funding.

“It is anticipated that the additional works will allow the building to be reopened in fiscal 2025, in a condition more worthy of its status as the headquarters of the magistracy,” he said.

Questions were sent by Newsday to the Judiciary on August 19, 21 and 22 for an update, but there has been no response.

In July 2025, the Cabinet was asked to approve an additional $9.1 million, VAT inclusive, to complete the project. This follows the earlier allocations and cost escalations since the project’s inception in 2020.

A total of $16.6 million has so far been expended on the two phases of the project.

The Judiciary has projected a completion timeframe of eight months for the remaining works, pending Cabinet approval of the expanded scope and funding.

Delays and suspensions

Phase 1 delays were linked to late approvals, contractor design submissions, shipping disruptions, and additional electrical variations required by the Government Electrical Inspectorate.

Udecott requested approval for funding in November 2023; the Judiciary approved in February 2024.

Records seen by Sunday Newsday show that Udecott requested approval in February 2021 to award the contract to Fides Ltd, but the Judiciary did not approve until July that year. The contractor then submitted remedial designs and equipment specifications three months later, in February 2022.

Further delays arose from shipping disruptions, including a truckers’ strike in the manufacturer’s country that stalled delivery of a UPS system.

In July 2023, the Government Electrical Inspectorate issued an updated defects list, requiring additional electrical works outside the contractor’s scope. Udecott sought funding approval in November 2023, which the Judiciary granted three months later, in February 2024.

Phase 2 delays were attributed to scope expansions, roofwork suspensions, and Judiciary funding holds. Additional works, including basement flood alleviation, roof sheet replacements, and window seal upgrades, were added after the project began.

Roofworks were suspended for 77 days, while internal works on both wings were placed on hold to secure funding for variations.

As of July 14, 2025, the suspension has lasted 495 days.

Approval delays by the Judiciary for the additional works also contributed to setbacks, according to project records.

Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court refurbishment at a glance

2020

July – Cabinet approves $11.25 m for refurbishment; MOU signed between Judiciary and Udecott.

October – Udecott issues RFP for Phase 1 (mechanical and electrical works).

2021

July – Fides Ltd awarded Phase 1 contract for $5.8m, later varied to $6.5m.

November 1 – Phase 1 works begin.

2023

March 16 – SAS Marketing and General Contractors Ltd awarded Phase 2 contract for $5.2m.

March 27 – Phase 2 works begin.

March – Judiciary announces hybrid operations owing to construction works.

2024

March 6 – Phase 2 works reach 35 per cent completion.

March 7 – Judiciary suspends most internal works pending Cabinet approval for variations.

June 6 – Judiciary requests further works estimated at $12.1m.

September 30 – Phase 1 works completed; defects period begins.

2025

July – Judiciary seeks an additional $9.1m to complete project.

July 14 – Suspension of internal works reaches 495 days.