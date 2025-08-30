Two dead in highway crash near Munroe Road

File photo/David Reid

Two people are dead following an early morning accident along the Uriah Buttler Highway near Munroe Road.

Police said Sudesh Pandoman was driving his Hyundai Elantra on the southbound lane of the highway with a male and female passenger when he was hit by a truck around 5.30 am.

Pandoman reportedly lost control of the car and crashed on the western side of the highway.

He was taken to the hospital while his passengers, who are yet to be identified, died at the scene.

They were pronounced dead by a district medical officer.