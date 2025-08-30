Sports
Thousands of TKR fans celebrate Royal victory
Newsday Reporter
59 Minutes Ago
This TKR supporter cooked rival players with his TKR Restuarant Menu poster at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
THE energy at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba was explosive as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) fans celebrated after their team beat the Barbados Royals, catapulting TKR to the top of the table in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, on August 29.
This was TKR's second consecutive win at home. The match ended with TKR securing 179/3 in 17.5 overs, in response to the 178/6 posted by the Royals.
Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder attended the match and captured these images.
TKR supporters proudly represented the red, white and black at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
These TKR fans were all smiles at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR supporters didn't hold back the energy at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR supporters at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR celebrated after their team defeated the Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 29. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR bowler Mohammad Amir bowling at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR bowler Muhammad Ali Khan bowling at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR bowler Sunil Narine bowling at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR player Keacy Carty celebrates with Ali Khan after making a catch at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR players celebrate a wicket at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR batsman Colin Munro at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
TKR batsman Colin Munro makes 50 runs at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
