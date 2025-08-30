Thousands of TKR fans celebrate Royal victory

This TKR supporter cooked rival players with his TKR Restuarant Menu poster at the CPL 2025 match against Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE energy at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba was explosive as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) fans celebrated after their team beat the Barbados Royals, catapulting TKR to the top of the table in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, on August 29.

This was TKR's second consecutive win at home. The match ended with TKR securing 179/3 in 17.5 overs, in response to the 178/6 posted by the Royals.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder attended the match and captured these images.