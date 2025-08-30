Doctor shot, bandit killed by prison officer in Champs Fleurs attack

Police car - File photo

A DOCTOR was shot multiple times during an attack on her way home, but miraculously survived after an off-duty prison officer shot and killed one of her attackers.

Reports said Dr Dorothy Williams-Chandler was driving her SUV in Champs Fleurs around midnight when a Nissan wagon, which was parked on the road, suddenly pulled in front of her vehicle, blocking her path.

Two men armed with guns, dressed in dark clothing, exited the wagon and opened fire on the doctor, the report said.

An off-duty prison officer who was driving behind the doctor responded and opened fire on the assailants with his service pistol after one of the gunmen pointed their gun towards him.

One of the suspects ran away while the other collapsed after being shot.

Williams-Chandler was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by her husband and was listed in critical condition on August 30.

The injured assailant was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.

He was identified as Adam Wheeler, of St Francois Valley Road, Belmont.

Crime scene investigators recovered a pistol and 19 spent nine-millimetre shells at the scene of the crime.