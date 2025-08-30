Ambassador: Venezuela will defend Caribbean as zone of peace

A small gathering came out in support of the solidarity with Venezeula underscoring Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace at Harris Promenade, San Fernando on August 30. - Photo by Innis Francis

VENEZUELA’S Ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero says the country will defend the Caribbean as a zone of peace against the US as half a dozen American warships station themselves in the territory for what US officials said are anti-drug trafficking operations.

Cordero was speaking during a solidarity meeting near the bust of Venezuela's founding father Simon Bolívar, on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on August 30.

"We are positive by gathering on this Saturday morning we will basically show and send a message, not only to TT but the Caribbean and the world that we are intending, Venezuela is intending, to continue defending the Caribbean as a zone of peace as declared more than ten years ago by CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) in 2014."

Apart from violating the CELAC agreement, the ambassador said the presence of nuclear assets also violates the Tlatelolco Treaty. Signed in 1967, the treaty prohibited the use of nuclear weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean, making it the world's first nuclear-weapon-free zone. Signatories include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, TT, Uruguay, Venezuela.

"By mobilising one warship that is claimed to be a nuclear submarine in the Caribbean region is a violation of the 1967 Tlatelolco Treaty by the US, and therefore it is a threat not only to Venezuela...it is a threat to every single country in the region and every single individual."

According to reports, the USS Newport News fast-attack nuclear-powered submarine is expected to arrive in the region in the coming week, along with the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie.

The submarine is a Los Angeles-class, which, according to the US Navy's website, are armed with Tomahawk missiles – not nuclear ordnances.

The submarine and USS Lake Erie will join amphibious transport docks USS San Antonio and USS Fort Lauderdale, and landing helicopter dock USS Iwo Jima, which were deployed two weeks ago to international waters in the Southern Caribbean carrying some 4,500 personnel, about half of which are the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is special operations capable.

The USS Lake Erie and USS Newport News are expected to arrive this week.

The move came shortly after the US raised the bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from US$15 million to US$50 million.

Venezuela has since condemned the move, deploying its own naval assets to patrol its territorial waters. Maduro and his administration have since accused the US of attempting to engage in regime change in the country.

Like the Venezuelan government, Cordero refuted the claim that the move was to combat drug cartels, as he said reports from US and international agencies do not support it. Instead, he said the majority of drugs entering the US do so through the Pacific, not the Caribbean.

"These technical findings are contradicting the foreign policy of the current US administration in terms of mobilising military assets in the region, but threaten, specifically, Venezuela. This is not something that can be accepted."

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has since sided with the US, endorsing their operation. While she said TT would not get involved in it, she warned the Venezuelan government against invading Guyanese territory, after which TT would facilitate the US military in its jurisdiction.

TT's support for the US has since garnered strong criticism from Venezuelan officials, with Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello describing it as "shameful."

According to media reports, Cabello also described TT's relationship with the US as having "sold its soul to the devil." The comments came while speaking on his weekly TV programme called Con El Mazo Dando (Going at it with the Club) on August 27. During the show, he revealed that two TT nationals were among 12 arrested in Delta Amacuro for illicit activity.