Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! heads to Naparima Bowl

A scene from the play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! -

After delivering to a packed house at Queen's Hall, RS/RR Productions' latest comedy Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! is heading the Naparima Bowl for two performances on September 6 and 7.

A media release said, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! continues RS/RR Productions' winning streak following the success of Married and Mischievous and Love Is Ah Wuk. This new production promises the same side-splitting humour as its predecessors.

When one seemingly normal day spirals into total disaster – with girls ending up in beds they don't belong in, nobody remembering how they got there, and a loud-mouth maid stirring up everyone's business – audiences discover exactly what happens when you trust your best friend with your woman, the release said.

The cast features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson, and Andrew Friday. The production is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

Tickets are on sale at K Squared Fashions, C3 Centre, Brentwood Mall, and Fens of Marabella by the Roundabout. The Naparima Bowl box office opens on September 2 from 12 pm-6 pm. Online purchasing is also available.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on September 6 and 6.30 pm on September 7.

For more info call 481-2185/744-7581 or visit RS/RR Productions' social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.