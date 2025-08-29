Yorke names provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago national men's team head coach Dwight Yorke. - Angelo Marcelle

Head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men's senior football team Dwight Yorke has often said to expect many new faces as his tenure continues. Yorke has certainly stuck to his word as he named a number of new faces on the national team's 35-man provisional squad for two 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, which resume on September 5.

TT will battle Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on September 5. The team will then travel to Jamaica to face the Reggae Boyz on September 9. Bermuda are the other team in Group B. The team topping the group will qualify automatically for the World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Defenders Kobi Henry and Deron Payne will be unfamiliar to most fans of the national team.

Henry, 21, is based in the US with Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake. Payne, 22, is a Dutch-based player who features for Volendam. Both Henry and Payne spent most of their life out of TT, but are eligible to play because of their local roots.

Jerrin Jackie was a standout striker for Presentation College San Fernando in the Secondary Schools Football League in the late 2010s. He is also in the provisional squad.

There are also a few players earning recalls, including goalkeeper Gregory Ranjitsingh, midfielder Kaile Auvray and striker Justin Obikwu.

Obikwu is a tall and imposing figure who is based in England. The forward, who has Nigerian and TT heritage, has two caps for TT after making his debut in 2024.

Auvray, a diminutive and skilful player, burst onto the scene in 2023 and has since earned 17 caps. After playing club football in Jamaica for a couple of seasons, he is now based in the US.

Ranjitsingh is not expected to start for TT, but will provide ample support for top-choice goalkeepers Denzil Smith and Marvin Phillip.

Defender Alvin Jones has been chosen in the squad, but will be unavailable for the match against Curacao due to suspension.

After picking up an injury in the Concacaf Gold Cup, Ajani Fortune will not be available for the two qualifiers.

Star player Levi Garcia, veteran Kevin Molino, the exciting young attacking quartet of Tyrese Spicer, Dante Sealy, Nathaniel James and Real Gill; along with holding midfielders Daniel Phillips and Andre Rampersad are consistent members of the team Yorke will be turning to again.

Some notable players absent from the squad are Joevin Jones, Duane Muckette, Sheldon Bateau, Reon Moore, and Aubrey David.

The final squad will assemble on September 1.

TT will play all the teams in Group B twice on a home-and-away basis between September and November.

Squad:

Marvin Phillip, Darnell Hospedales, Kobi Henry, Rio Cardines, Josiah Trimmingham, Andre Raymond, Steffen Yeates, Daniel Phillips, Nathaniel James, Kevin Molino, Levi Garcia, Ryan Telfer, Tyrese Spicer, Wayne Frederick II, Dante Sealy, Alvin Jones, Justin Garcia, Andre Rampersad, Justin Obikwu, Real Gill, Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith, Noah Powder, Kaile Auvray, Kaihim Thomas, Isaiah Garcia, Gregory Ranjitsingh, Deron Payne, Jamal Jack, Isaiah Lee, Isaiah Leacock, Curtis Gonzales, Jabari Brice, Tristan Hodge, Jerrin Jackie.