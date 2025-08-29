Voice in the Wilderness

THE EDITOR: Please be kind enough to publish my Independence Day poem entitled Voice in Wilderness.

Sons and daughters, I am calling out to you.

From the hills of Montserrat and Trinity, from the depths of El Tucuche, my voice echoes.

I can be heard in the cool breeze of the day. In the quiet of the night from the ripples of the dewdrops, I creep up close to your bosom and whisper into your ear, the torment of my torture.

And afterwards like the sweet melodies of the pan, I sing to you like I used to when you were in the ecstasies of your life, hoping you will hear me and return my song, trusting you to come forth and rescue me from the bondage of poverty.

Once I was blooming, full of life and zest, Buccoo Reef, a reminder of my beauty.

I embraced you and cuddled you with my strong arms, oil wells a reminder of my energy.

I protected you.

The high and mighty hills where I constantly roam in search of my lost treasures, a reminder of my capacity.

I poured out all my love upon you to guide you, and my wealth to educate you and make you stronger, comfortable and secured.

I trusted you with my destiny and in my moments of rest, obsessed with the glory of your independence, I was plundered by your shortcomings.

I am hurt and deeply wounded, but I still love you.

You are dearer to me than ever before, for you are my sons and daughters, life longing for itself.

Within you lie my pillars of strength to keep me from perishing.

I stand proud, knowing that you are awakening to my plight.

You are reciprocating my love and you are trying to keep me alive so that I can be around for a long, long time.

I like when you caress me and speak soft words into my ear. Your words of wisdom give me consolation.

They lift my spirit and give me hope.

It pleases me when you speak nice things about me to others. I know then that I will overcome.

In days gone by, I weathered you through many storms and perils.

Today I constantly thank my creator for those early experiences.

A blessing in disguise, making you stronger, more determined to travel life’s rough journey.

I taught you love, togetherness, devotion, respect, duty and tolerance.

I should have disciplined you more, but those were moments of blind loyalty.

I silently grieve when some of you forever delude me, simply choose to ignore me, turn your backs on me, reject me, forsake me and finally desert me, refusing to give heed to my call.

But those of you who are strong, you must not give up on my lost children. Many of them are the youths of today.

They are your brothers and sisters.

You are all my children and I am your mother.

Mother Trinidad and Tobago.

RISHI LAKHAN

via e-mail