TTPS celebrates 70 years of women in policing

Some of the 244 SRPs who passed out at the graduation ceremony at the Marabella South Secondary School on August 22. - Photo courtesy TTPS Facebook

The TT Police Service (TTPS) on August 28, commemorated the 70th anniversary of women serving in the organisation.

In a statement, the service noted that the milestone recalls the entry of the first women officers into the ranks of the TTPS seven decades ago.

It said their contribution laid the foundation for the role women now play across all divisions and at every level of the service.

Deputy commissioner of police Suzette Martin described the anniversary as both a celebration and a reminder of the responsibility to continue building on that legacy.

"Seventy years ago, a few brave women stepped forward to serve; today, their courage lives on in every woman who wears this uniform and protects our nation and protects our nation," Martin said.

She added that the occasion was also an opportunity to "recommit to empowering women in law enforcement, advancing opportunities for leadership and strengthening the bond between our officers and the communities we serve."

As part of the anniversary observances, the TTPS said it will host an inauguration ceremony, dinner and awards event to recognise pioneers, retirees and outstanding officers for their service and contributions.

Additional activities are also planned to highlight the service’s ongoing commitment to equality, professionalism and innovation.