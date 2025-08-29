Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada to co-operate in energy matters

Grenada's prime minister Dickon Mitchell signs the guest book at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on August 29. Looking on is Grenada's Attorney General Claudette Joseph, left, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers, Minister of Energy Roodal Moonilal and Attorney General John Jeremie. - Angelo Marcelle

THE governments of TT and Grenada will be co-operating in the energy sector and other areas, including sharing data and assistance with technical, promotional and regulatory issues.

The agreement comes following a meeting between Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Grenadian prime minister Dickon Mitchell on August 29 at the Diplomatic Centre.

In a statement on August 29, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said a framework agreement concerning energy sector co-operation was signed between the two governments in 2012, for a ten-year period from September 3, 2012, with automatic renewal pursuant to article 10 of the agreement. That means the agreement is, therefore, still in force.

OPM said the TT government would form a steering committee with cabinet approval and the Grenadian government would be informed of the names of these members in the next three weeks.

Discussions on the matter will then be activated.

It said in the coming week, TT’s Energy and Energy Industries Ministry would sign a data-use agreement with Grenada to provide that country’s government with access to seismic and well data in the north coast of TT, "so that they can continue work on the regional technical study which is being done over the Grenada acreage."

OPM said the ministry would also be collaborating with a Grenadian working group to assist with development of a regulatory framework for the petroleum sector in Grenada.

The ministry will also extend technical people who can review the study and work being done by the consultants.

It said in continuation of economic co-operation between both countries, it was proposed that Grenada focus on completing the technical study and have data available for review by companies; the unlicensed areas in Grenada can be the first focus for seeking companies to explore in the short to medium term; TT can assist with developing a promotions campaign for Grenada’s acreage; and TT will support the participation of multinational companies in the provision of technical and institutional assistance in the energy sector to the Grenadian government.

The OPM said both prime ministers expressed a dedicated interest in exploring new avenues for bilateral co-operation, grounded in the longstanding ties of friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

"Among the key topics discussed was potential medical collaboration, to assist with the current shortage of specialist doctors in Grenada.

"Both leaders firmly committed to actively deepening bilateral relations in areas of interest through sustained, meaningful engagement and collaboration, with immediacy."

On May 3, Persad-Bissessar mandated Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, after his swearing in, to urgently engage with the Grenadian government with a view to fostering collaboration in the energy sector.

In October 2017, then Grenadian prime minister Dr Keith Mitchell said the Global Petroleum Group (GPG) found indications of natural gas in a well in the Nutmeg field, but further evaluation was needed before Grenada could claim its first commercial natural gas discovery. The well was later plugged and abandoned without testing.

In 2019, Grenadian energy minister John Ogiste said a US-based Chinese company had partnered with GPG to develop the infrastructure that would allow for the development of potential energy resources in its maritime space.

He said the infrastructure for the well had not yet been defined and the company would have to drill three more wells to determine where the production well should be positioned.

In 2024, GPG signed an agreement with a Nigerian-based oil and gas company, Oceangate.

The deal involves a production-sharing arrangement with Grenada’s government for 38 years and covers about 7,500 square km of offshore zones.

An article posted on the Energy News website in October 2024 said this project had the potential to reach US$8 billion depending on exploration results and production capacity.