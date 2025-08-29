Trinidad and Tobago celebrates red, white and black in style

Massy Trinidad All Stars will perform at Independence Day celebrations at Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua hosted by the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation. -

Trinidad and Tobago, once listed by the UN in 2018 as one of the happiest countries in the world, has never needed much reason to celebrate. Carnival proves that Trinbagonians know how to party, and Independence is no exception.

So, when this year’s traditional military parade and fireworks were cancelled amid security concerns during a state of emergency, the nation did not retreat in silence. Instead, citizens embraced the moment with a wealth of alternative celebrations across both islands – and beyond.

From TT, and as far as London and Florida, the 63rd anniversary of Independence is being marked with colour, creativity, and a true sense of patriotism.

In Florida, the City of Lauderhill the diaspora has joined in to host A Taste of Trinidad and Tobago – Celebrating 63rd Independence Day 2025, an event inviting nationals and friends alike to enjoy Trini cuisine alongside performances of song, dance and steelpan.

Over in the UK, Soca News, a Caribbean-focused organisation dedicated to music, culture and carnival traditions, has curated a celebration at Knatchbull Road, London. The day promises lively calypso and soca rhythms, dancing, and authentic dishes that showcase the islands’ heritage.

Tobago is not being left off the fun as Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine has promised to fill the gap left by the absence of fireworks and parades with an all-day family celebration.

Themed A Day of Prayer, Community and Celebration, the programme starts at 6 am with a family sports day at the Scarborough Esplanade, featuring a 5K road race and a 10K cycling competition. Festivities then shift to the Scarborough Waterfront, where powerboat racing, goat racing, children’s activities, and traditional cuisine take centre stage.

Later in the day, spiritual reflection takes precedence. Following Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s call for a National Day of Prayer, the Shaw Park Complex will host an interfaith service. The evening continues with a gospel concert at the Scarborough Amphitheatre at 6 pm, before closing with an outdoor movie screening at the Botanical Gardens under the stars.

Prayer at the centre in Trinidad

In Trinidad, the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) will host the official Day of Prayer at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.

IRO president Dr Ellis Burris told Newsday on August 28 that the two-hour service will run from 10 am to noon under the theme One Nation, United in Prayer.

“Each organisation would be given an opportunity to say a prayer, read a scripture from their respective holy book as well as a cultural item, depicting their religious belief,” Burris explained.

He said 18 of the 26 religious bodies under the IRO have pledged participation. Invitations have also gone out to the Office of the President, the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader, members of the diplomatic corps, and the United Nations. While he could not confirm their attendance due to heightened security concerns, Burris noted: “The programme has been structured in such a way, that if any dignitary shows, allowances would be made for that person(s) to bring greetings if necessary.”

Once the prayers have ended, the celebrations begin with participants planning to paint the country, red, white and black.

At Nelson Mandela Park, the Port of Spain City Corporation will host For the Love of Liberty from 10 am-5 pm. Mayor Chinua Alleyne said the focus will be on children, with bouncy castles, face painting, snacks, and live performances.

“A picnic in the park, while local talent come alive, are all part of the activities meant to celebrate the occasion,” Alleyne said.

In the evening, Pan Trinbago in collaboration with the Port of Spain City Corporation, plan to transform Ariapita Avenue into a mini Carnival as it joins the festivities with Pan on the Avenue, closing out Pan Month with music and national pride.

Elsewhere in Trinidad, Independence will be celebrated in diverse styles.

At Tacarigua, the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation will host cultural activities at Eddie Hart Grounds from 6-10 pm, ending with a fireworks display.

In Arima, Mayor Balliram Maharaj and the borough corporation invite families to the Arima Velodrome for a picnic and cultural day from 3-10 pm.

Down San Fernando, Mayor Robert Parris will lead Standing Side by Side in Sando at Harris Promenade from 6 pm, with performances by the TT Prison Service Band, NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra, Fonclaire Juniors, and San City Steel Symphony. Parris has encouraged patrons to “walk with their seats, snacks and coolers” to enjoy the evening. He confirmed there will be no fireworks display.

Still in the South, Pointe-a-Pierre will be the chosen destination for The Freebird Festival – Oil and Music which will run from 2-10 pm at the Heritage compound.

Caesar’s Army has also shifted its popular party brand from North to the South for its premium Independence J’Ouvert, In De Paint Dance. On August 31, this starts at 2 am and ends at 8 am, with patrons asked to wear red, white, and black.

Leading up to Independence Day, San Fernando will host several pre-celebration events celebrating the culture. On August 30, South Park Mall will stage One Nation, Many Rhythms showcasing unity through music and dance.

That same evening, CRS Production presents a tribute concert at Pleasantville Community Centre honouring Emrold Phillip (Brother Valentino) and the late Cecil Hume (Maestro). Featuring performances by Valentino himself alongside stalwarts such as King Luta, Cardinal, MBA, Hamidullah, Lady Lystra, Roxy Singh, Bro Mac, The Messenger, Sheldon Nugget, and Kinte, the show starts at 8 pm.

Also on August 30, Janelle Montique Salazar brings her Independence edition of Jazz Night to Coldero’s Grill and Stage, Independence Avenue, San Fernando, beginning at 8 pm.

Even with official celebrations scaled back, Independence 2025 is proving to be no less vibrant. From prayers to powerboats, pan to picnics, Trinbagonians at home and abroad are uniting under the red, white and black – a reminder that the nation’s spirit is far stronger than any setback.