Threat of the Russian bear

-

THE EDITOR: The phrase "Beware of the Russian bear" serves as a cautionary reminder of Russia’s strategic military strength and geopolitical ambitions. History has shown that underestimating Russia – whether during Napoleon’s invasion or Hitler’s campaign – can lead to catastrophic consequences. Today, many believe that Western powers, including the US and NATO, have shown reluctance or hesitation in responding decisively to Russia’s aggression, risking emboldening its assertiveness.

There is growing sentiment that Ukraine will never join NATO, as Russia perceives NATO expansion as a direct threat to its security. This position is unlikely to change, given Russia’s firm stance on its spheres of influence, and the Western reluctance to escalate into full-scale conflict in Europe.

This situation underscores the importance of strategic resilience, diplomacy, and preparedness. While some expect NATO to act, the current cautious approach risks allowing Russia to consolidate its gains and potentially threaten wider stability.

The lesson from history remains clear: a strong, united response is crucial to prevent the emergence of a new global conflict, and diplomacy must be balanced with readiness for all scenarios. The world must remain vigilant to avoid the repetition of past mistakes, ensuring peace and stability in a highly volatile geopolitical landscape.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail