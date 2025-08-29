TCL generates record forex earnings

A vessel at TCL’s Claxton Bay Port is being loaded with cement to be exported to neighbouring islands. -

Local cement manufacturer Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) has announced that it has generated close to US$4 million in foreign exchange.

It marks a 44 per cent increase in overall monthly average and was noted by the company as a record in foreign-exchange generation.

“These achievements not only demonstrate TCL’s production capabilities but also contribute to the country’s foreign exchange earnings, reinforcing the company’s position as a key player in TT manufacturing sector,” TCL said in a media release on August 28.

In the release, general manager Gonzalo Rueda Castillo said the new export record was a testament to the company’s broader agenda of building a resilient, inclusive and sustainable local cement industry.

“We applaud all our employees for this tremendous achievement. It shows their dedication to our shared goals of national development, operational excellence, and strategic market expansion – consistently ensuring that we satisfy the rising demand for the TCL cement brand across regional markets,” he said.

The release said the company remains poised for continued growth and success.

“Building on the momentum from July 2025, TCL is dedicated to further expanding its market reach enhancing product offerings, and strengthening relationships with the company’s customers and other stakeholders across the Caribbean.”

In TCL’s financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024, it reported a profit after tax of $216.4 million, an increase over the same period the year before when it earned $170.1 million.

The annual report also noted that TCL earned US$85 million in forex earnings between 2022 and 2024.