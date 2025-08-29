Swami Brahmadeo makes courtesy call to President Christine Kangaloo

Prof. Dan, Swami Brahmaswarupananda, President Christine Kangaloo, Sadhvi Ananda,. Omala Dharamdass -

Swami Brahmaswarupananda (Swami Brahmadeo) paid a courtesy call on President Christine Kangaloo at her official residence on August 19. Swami Brahmadeo was accompanied by members fom Brahma Vidya Peetham International (BVPI): Professor Dilip Dan, president, Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri, general secretary and Omala Dharamdass, secretary and teacher.

A media release said, Kangaloo was presented with a bouquet of flowers, a locally crafted floral garland, a shawl of Mother India, and the commemorative International Veda Conference 2019 magazine – symbols of devotion, culture, and scholarship. Also present during the discussions was Kent Jardine, executive adviser in the Office of the President.

Conversation was uplifting and fruitful, touching on themes close to the heart of BVPI: cultural enrichment, educational upliftment, and wellness advancement for the people of TT and the wider Caribbean. Highlighting the upcoming International Ayurveda Conference and Seminar Series, which BVPI is planning for TT and the Caribbean region – including Guyana, Suriname, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica and also extending to Holland.

Kangaloo shared that she has always held a personal interest in Ayurveda medicine and its holistic benefits. Dan emphasised the vision of introducing Ayurveda into the UWI through curriculum-aligned programmes, so that the science of life and healing may become part of the academic and practical training of the region’s students, the release said.

Sadhvi Ananda explained the roadmap for presenting the conferences and seminars, noting a tentative date of early 2026 for the first seminar in Trinidad and Dharamdass described the strategy for advertising, outreach, and marketing, making the programmes accessible to the general public.

Swami Brahmadeo expressed hope that soon, the international community will also embrace International Ayurveda Day.

BVPI affirms the importance of partnership between spiritual institutions, academia, and national leadership in building a future where holistic health, scientific discoveries, and harmony uplift disease-free nations of the whole world.