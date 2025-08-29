Susan Mohip Dance Company shines at NY Kathak Festival

Susan Mohip Dance Company at Times Square -

As Trinidad and Tobago marks another Independence week, the rhythms of the islands echoed beyond the shores when the Susan Mohip Dance Company graced the stage at the New York Kathak Festival. Known for its commitment to preserving and innovating Indian classical dance in the Caribbean, the company brought a taste of TT to an international audience, blending tradition, creativity, and cultural pride.

A media release said, "Their performance in New York was nothing short of mesmerising – a

tarana in Raag Hansadwani, celebrated for its brisk energy and devotional undertones. What made this presentation truly unique was the steelpan, played by Sunanda Mohip. The steelpan opened the piece by establishing the raga, its bright, resonant tones laying the melodic and emotional foundation for the choreography that followed. This thoughtful inclusion created a seamless bridge between the traditional framework of Kathak and the distinct rhythms of the Caribbean, captivating the audience in a cultural dialogue unlike any other."

At the heart of this artistic journey is Susan Mohip, affectionately known as “Baby Susan.” Mohip made her debut performance in New York at just seven years old in 1976, captivating audiences with her innate talent and grace. Today, she stands as a celebrated postgraduate of Kathak Kendra in New Delhi, where she trained under the legendary Shrimati Vaswati Mishra and Shrimati Durga Arya, and as a diploma graduate under Shrimati Reba Vidyarthi. Over the decades, she has dedicated her life to refining her artistry, mentoring generations of dancers, and building a company that stands as a beacon of cultural preservation – one that fuses the timeless elegance of Kathak with the vibrant heartbeat of the Caribbean, the release said.

Performing during Independence Week added an even deeper sense of pride and meaning. Every intricate rhythm, every graceful turn, became a tribute to their homeland – a celebration of resilience, creativity, and the unbreakable spirit of TT.

About the New York Kathak Festival

The New York Kathak Festival is a non-profit organisation that presents and promotes dancers, scholars, and practitioners of Kathak, a classical dance tracing its origins to India. The festival brings together established and emerging artists from across the US and beyond. The Kathak Festival is produced by the American Kathak community, inspiring creative exchange between local Kathak artists and diverse New York audiences.