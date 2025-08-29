Simple things that will show real change

THE EDITOR: Why is it that after citizens vote for change there continues to be a feeling that change is not really happening. It is the ordinary person who looks forward to the changes that would make his or her life easier and indicate that at last there is some meaningful change occurring. Let us examine some things that would indicate that change is really on the way:

• The language and conduct of parliamentarians evolving from silly desk thumping to intelligent debate.

• Replace the nonsensical make-your-own-licence-plates with state-issued vehicle identification plates so that vehicles can be properly traced.

• In a land where almost every major transaction, buying a vehicle or piece of equipment costs over $40,000, the minimum for source-of-funds deposits at the bank should be $400,000. Money launders and schemers do not deal with insignificant amounts like $40,000.

• Make opening an account at the bank dependent on proper identification and a reliable address, not the plethora of documents that encourages people to dangerously save their money at home.

• Make taking your money out of the bank easier, without all the questions, after all it is your money. Especially foreign exchange accounts. If these are made easier, individuals with their money saved abroad would gladly save and invest their money in TT.

• Regularise present squatters with deeds and an easy payment plan so that they can own the land they occupy and end the illegal occupation of state and private lands.

• Control and end the illegal quarrying which is said to be under the control of prominent criminals and some law enforcement officers.

• End the silly process of validating passports through immigration with the long accompanying form that has the same information that is on your machine-readable passport. Upgrade to internationally accepted standards.

• End the non-functional system of regional corporations and return the management of communities to an improvement on counties and wards to towns and villages managed by elected representatives. Akin to the system of local government management in the developed world.

• Clean up the country and maintain our roads.

• Stop the practice of WASA digging up roads without immediate restoration.

If these simple trivial things were to happen one would get the feeling that change is on the way.

via e-mail