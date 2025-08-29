Saith's lesson to Beckles: The people are always listening

This 2007 file photo shows former prime minister Patrick Manning, left, and former PNM minister Dr Lenny Saith - both deceased - with then PNM MP Christine Kangaloo, on the political hustings. - FILE PHOTO

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles says the party can take inspiration from former government minister Dr Lenny Saith who was instrumental in bringing it back into government after the most significant political defeat it suffered in 1986.

She said one of the lessons which Saith taught was that people were always listening, even when it seemed as if they were not.

Beckles, who is also Opposition Leader, made those comments to reporters when she arrived at JE Guides Funeral Home, San Fernando to attend Saith's funeral.

Saith, 90, died at his Sumadh Gardens, San Fernando, home on August 25.

Beckles and Saith both served in administrations led by former prime minister Patrick Manning (deceased).

"I had the great fortune of sitting next to him in cabinet while he served."

Beckles remembered punctuality was one of Saith's strong suits.

"He joined the party when we were in opposition (in 1986)."

In 1986, the now defunct National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) defeated the PNM 33-3 in that year's general election.

Beckles said when Saith chaired meetings of the cabinet's finance and general purposes (FNGP) committee at 8.55 am, five minutes ahead of schedule.

"As a young politician at the time, you learn the importance of discipline, the importance of punctuality."

She remembered Saith was meticulous in every thing he did and was a humble man.

Beckles said Saith was also close to Manning and served on cabinet's energy sector committee as well.

Recalling the PNM's defeat in the April 28 general election, Beckles recalled Saith played a key role in helping Manning to rebuild the PNM and help it to return to office in 1991.

She said Manning would tell stories about Saith and himself often going to public meetings and "it was only two of them."

Beckles added, "Learning from their stories. When you rebuild...when you are in opposition...it's a challenge."

She said, "Sometimes the turn out is low and if you want to build...you have to be very patient."

Beckles said this was an important lesson for the PNM at this time.

"Understand that even when you think people are not listening..so they went and they did meetings...in places...on a mic...two of them alone...and they always said to us...even when it is two (people)...they are listening.

In a post on her Facebook page, Beckles reflected on a walkabout she had in Morvant earlier in the week.

"I led a walk in Morvant, in the constituency of Laventille East/Morvant, joined by MP Christian Birchwood. We were joined by members of Parliament and members of the executive of the party as we met with the residents before our meeting."

Beckles said, "We will continue meeting with the people of Trinidad and Tobago as we chart a way forward to returning responsible government."

Over the last 58 days, Beckles continued, "I have listened, visited, and engaged with many members of the public and those who continue to believe in the Movement that is the PNM."

She said, "Alongside my team, we are engaging with members of the public as the PNM prepares, reconnects, and refocuses on TT and seeking all citizens’ best interest."