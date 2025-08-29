Princes Town bar operator to stand trial on gun charge

- File photo

A bar operator who was arrested in 2024 has been committed to stand trial before a judge in the San Fernando Assizes Court for allegedly having a loaded gun at his workplace.

Keron Aziz, 40, of Wizdom Bar at High Street in Princes Town, appeared before master Ambrose Persad-Singh in the South A Court for a sufficiency hearing on August 28.

A sufficiency hearing refers to when the master reviews the file of evidence from the prosecution to determine if there was enough evidence to proceed with the case.

Persad-Singh informed the court that a prima facie case was made, meaning there was sufficient evidence.

He is to stand trial at the Assizes Court before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on February 12, 2026.

Southern Division police arrested Aziz on March 17, 2024, around 12.50 am at the bar after allegedly finding the pistol with three rounds of ammunition behind a counter.

It is alleged he had it for his protection.

PC Avidesh Narine laid the charges.

Insp Sookdeo prosecuted, and attorney Dane Halls represented the accused.

The prosecution made no objections to Aziz continuing on $150,000 surety bail.