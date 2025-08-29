Police arrest three after Mayaro robbery

Quick work by police in Mayaro on August 27 led to the arrest of three Arima men moments after they robbed a delivery driver in Mayaro.

Around 2.20 pm, the driver was sitting in the front seat of his panel van after making a delivery at a supermarket compound on Guayaguayare Road when two men approached.

One pointed a silver and black revolver at him, struck him in the mouth and demanded money.

The 40-year-old victim pointed to the centre console of the van where there was $56,653 in cash.

The men grabbed the money and hit the victim in his face again before running off and escaping in a Nissan Note.

The driver, despite his facial injuries, was able to see the men flee and gave a description of the car to the police.

The delivery driver was taken for medical treatment while police tried to locate the getaway vehicle.

Mayaro CID officers, working with the Manzanilla Police Post, spotted the car and gave chase along Manzanilla Road before intercepting it minutes later.

Three men were detained, and police found the stolen cash along with a revolver loaded with one round of ammunition.