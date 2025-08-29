PM Kamla shows real leadership

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has shown once again why she is the strong, firm, decisive and patriotic leader TT needs at this time.

Her stance on the US presence in the Caribbean, Venezuela’s aggression, and Guyana’s sovereignty is clear, principled, and in the best interest of our country.

She has taken a firm stand against narco-trafficking, gun smuggling and human trafficking which have ruptured our nation for far too long. She has stood strong and in total solidarity with Guyana in defending its territorial integrity, refusing to bow to Nicolás Maduro’s bullying and Venezuela’s reckless aggression. That is real defiant and uncompromising leadership.

By contrast, the armchair critics, academics, pop-up international relations experts and failed politicians who attack her stance are myopic at best and tragically indifferent to the dangerous realities which continue to adversely impact our region.

They bend to Venezuela's illegitimate regime, speak conveniently about sovereignty and hide behind hollow anti-American rhetoric. Their blind hatred of the US and of President Donald Trump exposes their intellectual malice and spite.

It seems they would rather see our country overrun by drugs and guns than admit that the US has the resources and capacity to support our country and region in the fight against international organised crime.

Persad-Bissessar has made it clear that TT’s national interest comes first. Her positions are not hidden or vague – they are openly stated, principled, and rooted in strength. That is why she won leadership of this country, and that is why she continues to inspire confidence today.

The critics can whine and posture, but the people can see who is strong and who is weak. Persad-Bissessar has chosen to stand for TT, for Caricom’s credibility, and for Guyana’s sovereignty. Her opponents have chosen to bow, to betray, and to appease.

There is no question who is on the right side of history.

DAVID LAW

via e-mail