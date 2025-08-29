Penny tells Stuart: "We have a country to save"

Stuart Young poses for a picture, sporting an eye-patch, after his cataract surgery at the St Augustine Surgical Centre on August 28. Photo courtesy Stuart Young Facebook. -

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles has wished former prime minister Stuart Young a speedy recovery after Young had cataract surgery on August 28.

Beckles, who is also the PNM political leader, in a Facebook post said, "Get well soon, Stuart. Our party has a country to save."

Earlier in the day, Young had posted a picture of himself with an eye-patch, post-surgery outside the St Augustine Surgical Centre.

The picture was captioned: "Thank you to Dr Shiv Ramdeen and his great staff for the professionalism, care and wonderful treatment. On to recovery now."

Beckles said she joined members of the party, PNM and the national community in wishing Young a complete and speedy recovery.

"I look forward to MP Young’s healthy return to his parliamentary and party duties, following which, we will have our public meeting, In Defence of the People, in the Port of Spain North / St Ann’s West constituency. "

Beckles has said the PNM will be holding these meetings throughout TT to address issues of national importance and hold the government to account.

The PNM held a "In Defence of the People" meeting in Morvant on August 26.

Young and Beckles were cabinet ministers in the former Dr Keith Rowley administration.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by Young one day later.

On March 18, Young advised the general election would be held on April 28.

The UNC won that election 26-13-2.