NEDCO closes micro, small business grant

NEDCO CEO Calvin Maurice -

The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (NEDCO) has closed its Micro and Small Business (MSB) Grant Scheme due to the overwhelming response of over 4,000 applicants.

NEDCO said the programme can only facilitate 2,000.

All submitted applications are under review for final selection.

“To date 459 micro and small businesses across TT have benefited from essential funding and resources to establish and grow their ventures,” NEDCO said in a media release on August 28.

The programme has supported businesses across 19 sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, ICT and entertainment, with strong representation in personal services (14 per cent), food sales and processing (11 per cent), and manufacturing (nine per cent). Grant recipients have leveraged funding to expand services, acquire equipment, enhance service quality and secure new market opportunities, contributing to business growth and employment generation.

“The programme also reflects remarkable inclusivity, with 61 per cent female recipients, an even split between younger entrepreneurs (18-35 years) and experienced owners (over 35 years), and representation from both Trinidad (89 per cent) and Tobago (11 per cent). Many recipients have secured contracts with organisations like the Marriott Hotel and Heritage Petroleum, launched telehealth services and strengthened their online presence, demonstrating the transformative impact of targeted support.”

NEDCO CEO Calvin Maurice said despite the closure, its commitment to promoting entrepreneurship in TT remains stronger than ever.

"The success stories we've witnessed – from expanding art schools to securing international contracts – highlight the power of strategic support for our entrepreneurial community," he said.

Head programme co-ordinator Amoy Van Lowe said, "The incredible achievements of MSB Grant recipients from launching second products to forming international partnerships show what's possible when we invest in our entrepreneurs.

“We will continue developing innovative ways to assist the business community."

NEDCO continues to offer business training and development programmes, mentorship and consultative services, networking events and access to financial opportunities.

NEDCO encourages entrepreneurs who missed the MSB Grant application deadline to explore these alternative mechanisms and stay connected with NEDCO for future initiatives.