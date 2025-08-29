Monitored, ready: Valsayn councillor endorses barriers

A guard booth at Valsayn South. - Ayanna Kinsale

VALSAYN/St Joseph councillor Seema Ramsaran-Augustine has voiced support for community-led initiatives that monitor neighbourhood access, provided they comply with the law.

“I fully support any community taking actions to protect itself, once it is done within the bounds of the law,” she told Newsday in a phone interview on August 29.

Ramsaran-Augustine was responding to statements by Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, who announced government support for the development of more gated communities in response to growing public demand.

Speaking at the post-cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on August 28, Ameen said an inter-ministerial committee would be formed to draft national policies and guidelines. The committee will include representatives from several ministries, the Tobago House of Assembly and the TT Association of Local Government Authorities.

Ameen stressed her government had discussed the concept of gated communities during the 2023 local government election campaign.

However, Ramsaran-Augustine said she was uncertain whether Ameen was referring to conventional gated developments or to monitored-access communities like those in her constituency.

“In my constituency of Valsayn North and South, access isn’t restricted. Security simply monitors vehicles and visitors through barriers, not gates. It’s important to distinguish between gated and monitored communities,” she said.

She explained the current system serves as a crime deterrent.

“Public access is not blocked. They still receive all municipal services,” she said, referring to services like garbage collection, grass cutting and road maintenance.

The initiative, she explained, was a collaboration between community committees in Valsayn North and South and the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, which gave its approval. She added the necessary resources were provided by residents, not the state.

“This is a community-led initiative. It’s privately funded, but it supplements public safety,” she said.

During a Newsday visit to the area on August 29, signs reading – "This property is monitored by SWAT" were seen on most homes. Neighbourhood Watch signs were also visible. The barriers at Valsayn South were manned by security personnel, but at Valsayn North there was no security officer, only a high volume of cameras and an empty booth.

Ramsaran-Augustine believes the visible signage and CCTV cameras also act as a deterrent to criminals.

“Security measures like neighbourhood watches, cameras, and entry monitoring have had a real impact. Even though the roads are public, if someone refuses to provide their information at the barrier, security may follow them and log their vehicle’s number plate.”

She also dismissed rumours that public access to the community of Valsayn South is limited to between 6 am and 10 pm.

“That’s inaccurate. I’ve personally passed through at later hours. Security is present 24/7, and the barriers remain up. The SWAT signage and private patrols are community-funded, not government-run,” she said.

While she expressed hope other communities could adopt similar systems, she warned its success depends on consistent resident support.

“In some areas, efforts collapsed because residents stopped paying fees. Without money to pay security personnel, the system fails.”

She reiterated that while monitored communities may appear exclusive, they remain public spaces and are subject to all laws.

Echoing her earlier stance, she concluded, “I will always support any community that wants to organise for the safety and protection of its residents, as long as it’s done lawfully.”

A long-time resident of Valsayn South told Newsday he, however, has concerns about the transparency, cost and effectiveness of the community’s monitored access system. He believes a "solid crime prevention strategy" is needed for the country overall.

Speaking to Newsday on condition of anonymity, the resident said while the initiative appears to provide some level of added security, little information has been shared with residents about how it is funded or who is responsible for managing it.

“They just went ahead with the plan. We don’t know the full cost, who’s funding it, or how it’s being run. They asked people to sign a petition supporting a card access system, but I refused. I wasn’t comfortable putting money into something that isn’t transparent.”

The resident said he paid a one-time $100 membership fee, with promises the funds would go toward road improvements and security.

Despite the security barrier in place at the main access points, he insists it has little impact on crime, as there is hardly any in the community.

“I’ve lived here for 41 years. I’ve never personally felt unsafe. There was one break-in at my home years ago when someone jumped the wall while my mother was out. But that was an isolated incident. I wouldn’t say crime has decreased since the barrier was put in: it’s about the same.”

The resident, who sees clients from outside the area at his residence, said the access barrier also poses challenges for visitors who value discretion.

“Clients are stopped and questioned. Some don’t give their names, and I understand that. It makes things awkward and, in some cases, uncomfortable for them.”

While he acknowledged that visible measures like SWAT signage and Neighbourhood Watch signs may help deter criminal activity, he believes a more strategic policing approach would be more effective than monitored entry alone.

The man claims a proposed community-wide private security initiative was recently discussed, but many older or less-involved residents have shown little interest in sustained participation or funding.

“A lot of people contribute to SWAT individually. Some are trying to pool those funds to form a coordinated response team. But unless everyone buys in, it won’t be sustainable.”

Newsday also spoke to a 64-year-old woman from NUGFW Road, commonly referred to as Real Spring, which borders the Valsayn South community. She said she welcomes the idea of a monitored or security gate in the community, as long as it does not come at an added expense to residents.

“A lot of people here are pensioners living on their retirement money, so adding another bill to that may be difficult,” the woman, who was out watering her plants, said.

She added that a greater police presence in communities and, importantly, police fostering stronger rapport with residents can lead to the same desired effect of crime reduction.

Newsday tried calling two numbers given for committees in the Valsayn North and South community but did not receive any response.