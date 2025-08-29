Kamla reaffirms stance on warships, says no military alliance with US

Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar greet each other at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on August 29. - Angelo Marcelle

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is reaffirming her stance towards the US deployment of troops to the southern Caribbean region, and dismissed suggestions that TT is part of any military alliance with the US against Venezuela.

She made the comments while speaking with the media at the Diplomatic Centre on August 29, after bilateral discussions with Grenada’s prime minister Dickon Mitchell.

Persad-Bissessar recently voiced her support for the US decision to deploy troops, including a nuclear submarine, to the Southern Caribbean region in its fight against drug cartels.

However, sceptics, including Venezuela and Cuba’s governments, claim the reasoning is an excuse to station troops close to Venezuela’s border and trigger instability and a regime change in the country.

Persad-Bissessar said while her government welcomed international efforts to fight drug trafficking, human trafficking, gun smuggling and crime in regional waters, this should not be mistaken for an agreement to support any attempt by the US to destabilise Venezuela.

“We have had no agreement for any military attack. If there are any such plans, we are not part of those discussions.

“No facilities in TT have been pledged to anyone.”

Persad-Bissessar disagreed with Cuba and Venezuela’s analysis of the situation and said they should produce any evidence they have to support their claim.

“I don’t agree with them. There will always be different narratives, but I have no evidence of what they are alleging.”

Asked if she believed a nuclear submarine was “overkill” to fight drug cartels, she said, “That is not for me to determine. This is a sovereign nation. They will not be on our soil. They will be in international waters.”

She reiterated her previous statements that TT would only facilitate the US in the case of a military action by Venezuela against Guyana.

“Should Venezuela move against Guyana, then we will offer our bases here to protect our Caricom neighbour.”

The Prime Minister stressed that relations with Venezuela remained “good” despite regional tensions.

“I have no quarrel with Venezuela. We maintain good relationships. I am not in aggression against Venezuela.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers echoed that position, noting that he has been in regular contact with Venezuela’s ambassador in TT.

“Our relationship with Venezuela remains intact. That is the position.”

Asked about recent meetings of Caricom foreign ministers on the issue, Sobers declined to reveal what was discussed and said the talks were private.

On questions raised by the Opposition Leader about whether TT had entered into a wider international alliance, Persad-Bissessar said her government’s position was consistent.

“We are in alliance with anyone anywhere who will help us fight drugs, crime, guns, criminals. We are in alliance with any such countries and persons anywhere in the world.”

Grenada PM talks 'energy focused'

Meanwhile, Persad-Bissessar and Mitchell remained tight-lipped about the outcome of their discussions saying it revolved largely around energy talks.

“It was a very good meeting and the primary area of discussion focused on energy and the greater details will be set out in a joint communiqué,” said Mitchell.

Persad-Bissessar added the meeting was in line with the promises she made at the start of this term as Prime Minister.

“If you remember my first day when I was sworn in (I said) that we would engage Grenada. And that is starting to happen. The communiqué we will put out will give you some of the details of the cooperation.”

Extending Independence Day congratulations to TT, Mitchell noted both countries are inextricably linked.

“There are many, many people living in TT who are either descendants of Grenadians or Grenadians themselves.”

He pointed to the proximity of both countries and the neighbourly relationship they have shared over the years.

“TT is our closest neighbour, not just geographically but in terms of partnership and relationship.

“Whether it’s carnival, music, food or culture, we are only 25 minutes away.”