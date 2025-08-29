Joshua Regrello receives Guinness World Records certificate, grateful for support

Steelpan player Joshua Regrello poses with his Guinness World Records certificate for the longest marathon for playing the steelpan (31 hours). - Courtesy social media

EIGHT months after uniting the country as he attempted to and successfully set a world record for the longest steelpan-playing marathon, Joshua Regrello has received his official certificate from Guinness World Records.

On December 28, 2024, Regrello, aka "D Pan Man," completed an epic 31 hours of playing the national instrument. He had begun at 6.28 am on December 27, and allowances were made for short breaks.

This was all done at Wack Radio Station on Coffee Street in San Fernando. Hundreds of thousands watched online, and several flooded the studio to support him.

After submitting all his evidence to Guinness, he finally got confirmation on May 30 that he was successful.

Now three months later, he took to social media to unbox his official certificate – a moment he said "still doesn't feel real."

He posted a video of the unboxing across all his social media platforms on August 27.

"We didn’t just set a record, we proved that steelpan could echo across the world," he wrote in his caption.

In the video, he said the record does not just belong to him but to the entire population.

"We set this record together in December, and it's only right that we unbox it together."

He had a few more moments of disbelief in the video, saying repeatedly, "This is crazy."

He later added, "What is life?" as he smiled brightly.

After he ripped off the final layer of bubble wrap, he said, "This is insane. This is just something I dreamt about but I didn't think it was possible. It is crazy to have it in my hands, much less to have my name on it. This would not have been possible without all of you."

He thanked everyone for "rallying" behind him, both virtually and physically.

"This is ours. This belongs to you and me...Love alone."

In another video posted to his socials on August 28, he showed gratitude to the team who helped him achieve the record.

The team includes director of video and photography Thruston Benny, stage manager Gabrielle Le Gendre-Chandler and Wack Radio owner, record venue and livestream director Kenny Phillips.

"I could’ve never set this record without so many incredible people by my side. These three were there from the first idea to the final hour, pushing through the tiredness, the stress, and the big day itself. We did it together, so I had to honour them," he wrote.

He called them to a photoshoot under the guise that they would just be posing with his certificate, but surprised each of them with certificates including their own names.

Benny was in disbelief, continually asking, 'What?' as he looked at his certificate. Le Gendre-Chandler was brought to tears and also presented with a bouquet. And Phillips was beaming with pride, but added that he thought Regrello was "just playing."

Le Gendre-Chandler jokingly asked, "A next 31 hours or wa?" and Regrello quickly replied, "You mad or wa! Never ever, ever, ever..."

They then all posed with their individual certificates.

Many congratulated Regrello again but also praised his effort to highlight the team.