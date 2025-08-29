Jazz Night 2 in San Fernando on August 30

J’nique -

THE stage is set for part two of Jazz Night Independence edition on August 30, the night before the holiday, at Coldero’s Grill and Stage, Independence Avenue, San Fernando.

Hosted by jazz exponent Janell Montique Salazar, also known as J’nique, the featured artiste this time around is bass guitarist Rodney “Bay-C” Alexander, a musical powerhouse, who is sure to ignite the rhythms that will pulse through one’s soul.

Gifted with the ability to scat, perform in different languages including Portuguese, French, Spanish and Trinidad and Tobago’s own version of patois or creole, J’nique will also be bringing her signature style with a fusion of reggae, calypso, Latin and patois jazz pieces.

On the musical scene for over two decades, J’nique had her grounding in calypso, but made a conscious decision to transition to her passion and first love – jazz.

She embarked on Jazz Night, about three months ago, as a pilot project to create a cultural space for audiences who prefer a more sophisticated form of entertainment, in an intimate setting and groove with the featured artistes and the live band.

She is hoping for positive feedback so Jazz Nights which is being held on a monthly basis, can become a regular and alternative form of entertainment in San Fernando.

“It is all about quality entertainment and I am creating a platform where all creatives can gather – visual and performing artistes – and showcase their talents."

Saturday night begins with an open mic session where upcoming artistes looking for exposure can bring their instruments and jam with the audience.

The first Jazz Night held on June 27 was memorable and J’nique is hoping this edition would be just as electrifying.

Patrons are encouraged to dress in the national colours, red, white or black and there will be lots of giveaways and door prizes.

Gates open at 7 pm and showtime is 8 pm.