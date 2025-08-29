Independence of thought in time of geopolitical storms

Dr Eric Williams. -

THE EDITOR: “Independence means independence of thought” – Dr Eric Williams, 1962.

As TT marks its 63rd anniversary of independence, those words of our first prime minister demand our attention. Williams taught us that independence is not just a flag or a parade, but a responsibility: to think for ourselves and defend our sovereignty of mind and policy.

Today, that lesson is urgent once more. The US Navy’s USNS Comfort visited Port of Spain earlier this month, offering free medical care under the Continuing Promise 2025 mission. Yet, at the same time, US Southern Command has deployed destroyers in the Caribbean, framing them as part of a war on drugs but raising questions about their true purpose. Many fear that these manoeuvres signal preparation for confrontation with our closest neighbour, Venezuela.

The images could not be more jarring: medicine in one hand, warships in the other.

Policy stakes for TT

If tensions with Venezuela escalate into direct US intervention, TT would feel the impact first.

Refugees: With Venezuela only seven miles away, an invasion could send thousands fleeing overnight. That would stretch our health system, housing, and jobs to the breaking point.

Energy security: Control of Venezuela’s vast oil and gas reserves by US interests would threaten TT’s own LNG markets and reduce our leverage in energy diplomacy.

Regional unity: Caricom, which has long insisted on the Caribbean as a zone of peace, would fracture under pressure to align with Washington.

Security pressure: Port facilities and intelligence infrastructure could be demanded of us, eroding our non-aligned stance.

In each case, TT risks being treated not as a sovereign partner, but as collateral damage.

Lessons from history

We have been here before. The Monroe Doctrine cast our region as America’s “backyard.” The US invasion of Grenada in 1983 showed how swiftly Caribbean sovereignty can be trampled under the banner of “restoring order.” During the Cuban Missile Crisis, the region was almost sacrificed as a pawn in global rivalry.

Closer to home, the 1970 Black Power Movement reminded us that independence is fragile unless defended with courage. From all these moments, one truth emerges: when Caribbean nations surrender their independence of thought, they risk becoming spectators in their own destiny.

A way forward

This is not a call to hostility, but to clarity. TT must:

Reassert sovereignty – partnerships are welcome, but decisions about our borders and policies must remain ours.

Strengthen Caricom unity – so no nation faces these pressures alone.

Prepare for humanitarian impacts – planning now for refugee inflows, rather than being overwhelmed later.

Revive non-alignment – echoing Dr Eric Williams’s original vision of principled independence in foreign policy.

Williams still speaks

Williams’s words are more than history; they are instruction. Independence means independence of thought – especially when powerful nations extend both open hands and clenched fists.

If war is provoked with Venezuela, will we think for ourselves, or will we be swept along in someone else’s designs? Will we defend sovereignty, or barter it away for temporary comfort?

The choice will decide whether our 63rd independence anniversary was just another ceremony – or a moment to reclaim the spirit that made us a nation.

History will judge us not by the size of our celebrations, but by whether we had the courage to think, and act, as an independent people.

PHILIP IGNACIO

via e-mail