In defence of our nation

Dara E Healy -

“With independence, the people of Trinidad and Tobago will make their own history; they will be active and no longer passive. There are many injustices to correct and many indignities to remove. But if colonialism meant the exploitation of the people of Trinidad and Tobago...independence means not that they must work less, but that they must work more, not for others, but for themselves.”

­– Dr Eric Williams, History of the People of Trinidad and Tobago

SOVEREIGNTY. It is described as the power of a country to control its own government, but the meaning is more profound than that. For nations like ours that have suffered, consistent extraction of resources, imposed racial discord and attacks on our cultural expressions, this power must ultimately expand to focus on protection.

There are not many people who remember the raw emotions from 1962 as the Union Jack was lowered and the TT flag raised. In 2025, we are practically and spiritually at a crossroads as the euphoria of that day has little effect on the decisions we make now. What road will we choose?

There was a time when taking the land and possessions of a country’s inhabitants was the norm. Colonies were acquired based on the results of wars between Western nations; Tobago changed "ownership" several times because of this practice. And, if you can believe it, the idea of purchasing an entire country to realise political goals was quite accepted. Indeed, in 1854 the US started a conversation about possibly purchasing Cuba from Spain to better serve its interests for domination in the Caribbean.

As we reflect on what it means to be independent, we are again attempting to steady ourselves amid the swirling interests of larger, more powerful nations. Our sovereignty remains at risk from internal and external forces. Conquering nations operated from a particular playbook. They set up political structures that mirrored their own, created legal systems to support their version of justice and engendered a level of violence to destabilise the country and keep citizens on edge. Frantz Fanon describes it as a “world cocksure of itself, crushing with its stoniness the backbones of those scarred by the whip.”

When it comes to violence, the work that Dr Williams alluded to includes devising ways to reduce, not encourage more savagery. Our families are in peril, parents often lost and unsure. We ignored the calls made during the 60s and 70s to shape the media around us to tell our stories. So, at this independence, we are faced with too many young people not well equipped to speak our truths.

Colonisers were also skilled in fostering divisions. These could take the form of social hierarchies based on race, colour or class. Some people had access to certain privileges, while others were shut out because of where they live. They attacked and diluted local religious beliefs, hair, clothing and cultural practices. However, in the 1880s although there were persistent attacks on both African and Indian culture, our ancestors met these confrontations with unwavering resistance. Their struggle ensured the wealth of cultural expressions that we enjoy today.

But our independence story has several high points, one of them being the steelpan. Researchers connect the development of the pan to an increase in pride and awareness of ourselves as a nation. Prof Hollis Liverpool points out that in “terms of nationalism and political freedom, the steelband movement grew side by side with the decolonisation movement of the early 1950s and the rising nationalism of the late 1950s and early 1960s.”

Increasingly, government and corporate officials included pan in their official programmes. The success of the 1951 performances in the UK by TASPO (Trinidad All-Steel Percussion Orchestra), the popularity of calypso and the contribution of creative pioneers like Winston "Spree" Simon, Neville Jules, Beryl McBurnie and others helped carve our collective identity.

Protecting territory is important, but our work must delve deeper. The healing of our families, establishing better relations between the islands (for instance, remembering to say Trinidad and Tobago when speaking about our country) and treating artists respectfully are critical places to start. We fought for our independence because we wanted to be a sovereign nation. Sixty-three years later it still feels like we are engaged in an unending battle for survival. We need to pull ourselves together soon because the colonising powers, well, they are still circling.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts