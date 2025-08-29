Herencia Venezolana a symbol of cultural resilience

Herencia Venezolana is experiencing a new era today with the inclusion of young talents, Cantores de La Casita, who have joined experienced musicians. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

Herencia Venezolana is more than a band. It is the voice of a community arrived with memories and drums. It is a symbol of cultural resilience. It is a meeting space for migrants and refugees in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are still here because we believe music is a place for healing and integration,” says Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, founder and director of the group. She speaks with the conviction of someone who has watched a dream grow from nothing.

The group has now embarked on an ambitious project. A live video dedicated to Trinidad and Tobago parang featuring original songs. “We want to give back to this country,” Ventura-Brown stresses. “We want to honour it with our music.”

The group began in 2019 as an improvised gathering with a few borrowed instruments. Four people ready to sing from an invitation to the Arima Borough Day parade. Since then, they have not stopped sowing culture and hope.

Herencia Venezolana stands as the only parranda ensemble formed fully by migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees. Their repertoire blends coastal, western, and central Venezuelan roots. It also embraces the warmth of the islands of TT.

Rehearsals turned into community gatherings where neighbours and friends started to come by and migrants found a refuge from nostalgia. Trinbagonians discovered a tradition that felt different, yet close.

“Every song is a bridge,” Ventura-Brown explains. “Every drum unites two cultures to share more than we think.”

The group performs across Arima, Chaguanas, Couva, Mayaro, and Port of Spain. Their work has been highlighted by national media. International outlets have also noted their social impact.

They have captivated audiences at venues like Estate 101 and the Arima Velodrome. Energy and authenticity define their shows. “For us there are no small performances,” Ventura-Brown says.

“We play with the same love in a theatre or in a community church.”

The ensemble now lives a fresh cycle. Young talents from Niños Cantores de La Casita (Singing Children of La Casita) have joined seasoned musicians with strong training. The mix of new voices and experience has created a vibrant, diverse sound.

“The future rests with the next generation,” Ventura-Brown says. “We want children to love their heritage. We want them to value the culture of Trinidad and Tobago too.”

The road has not been easy. The pandemic paused shows and brought painful losses, including early members. The group adapted and in 2020 they recorded their first original piece, Viva. It was released as a Christmas gift and marked a new beginning.

They plan to expand with tours, collaborations, and productions. They aim to reach more audiences at home and abroad with a clear goal to leave a lasting mark as cultural ambassadors of the Venezuelan migration.

Herencia Venezolana also accompany other artistes and various shows. Members join solidarity events, community activities, and integration programmes. They have shared stages with local African drum groups and other artistes. They support initiatives of churches, foundations, and international organisations.

“We are more than a band, we are a family. Every rehearsal is a space to heal, remember, and give thanks.”

The story of Herencia Venezolana mirrors the story of hundreds of families who arrived seeking a better future. Their music holds the memory of Venezuela. It also celebrates the present on the island that welcomes them.

With every voice and every drum, the group shows what migration brings. Not only needs. It brings talent, culture, and resilience.

Herencia Venezolana keeps moving forward with each song confirms a promise to honour the past, live the present and plant the future.