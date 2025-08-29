Guevarro hails 70 years of women police

Women police officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch at the Police Academy, St James, on August 29. - Angelo Marcelle

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro saluted the efforts of women to establish themselves in the police service over the past 70 years, from modest beginnings where they dealt with only women and children to today playing a key role in the state of emergency (SoE) and in leading key police divisions.

He addressed a parade and dinner at the Police Academy in St James on August 29 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of women first joining the police service.

The event was chaired by Sen Sup Claire Guy-Alleyne and WPC Connell-Adams.

Guevarro said, "Today we stand on the shoulders of giants.

"Seventy years ago, in 1955, 12 courageous women entered the police service and were tasked with handling juveniles and female offenders.

"But in truth they were doing something far greater. They were breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes and proving that 'call to serve' knows no gender."

He said the determination and professionalism of those pioneers had set the tone for generations to come and for other remarkable women to carry the torch forward in the service.

"Sen Sup June Young Kendall became the first woman to lead the police band during an independence day parade, a powerful symbol of visibility and leadership.

"After that, ACP Margaret Sampson-Browne rose through the ranks despite systemic bias, becoming a champion for community policing and gender equality."

He hailed two female ACPs – Beverley Lewis and Sharon Cooper – who had headed strategic operations and administration, while shaping police policy and operational readiness.

"Today women make up 27 per cent of the police service – 2,136 officers – serving in every rank and in every division.

"They are no longer confined to one sphere. They are everywhere that our mission demands."

Guevarro said women hold 35 per cent of senior posts in police administration, thereby steering policy and resource management. "Clap for that!" he urged.

"Tactical units – 25 per cent of riot control and special operations teams are women, trained and ready for high-risk deployments.

"Operational patrols – women make up 20 per cent of our uniformed front-line officers."

He said in investigations, 22 per cent of police detectives were women, solving complex cases with precision.

"In technical and forensic services, 18 per cent of our specialists are women, advancing scientific-based policing. Hear me, Trinidad and Tobago: Clap for that!"

The CoP saluted as "formidable women", DCPs Natasha George and Suzette Martin.

He also hailed three women who each head a police division, namely Zena Butler, Claire Guy-Alleyne and Sherma Maynard-Wilson.

"Let me tell you about female leadership. Female leadership has been critical during the current state of emergency which was declared by the government on July 18, 2025.

"Since that declaration the TTPS has executed 1,200 targeted operations.

"We have recovered 87 illegal firearms during this (SoE) period alone, contributing to 456 deadly weapons removed from the streets (so far in 2025). Women were involved in that!"

CoP: Policewomen at the forefront

Saying guns were the main driver of murder, he viewed each gun removed from the street as a life saved. The CoP said. "I'll say it again. Every one of them gun off the street, is a life we save!"

Guevarro said, "Women officers have been at the forefront of all of these operations.

"They leading raids, they managing intelligence/fusion centres, and they co-ordinating international and inter agency responses. So let the results speak for themselves!"

He boasted of a 41 per cent drop in murder this year compared to the same period last year. "Violent crimes are down by 20 per cent. Tell me I lie!"

The CoP said the detection rate for murder had risen from 15 per cent to almost 20 per cent. The detection rate for violent crime has surpassed the police's own target and is now 24 per cent, he added.

"That is you who worked hard and brought those results, so enjoy the accolades."

He hailed the numbers as result of skill, courage and unity.

"They are the product of what men and women working alongside each other can bring to the fore."

He urged all to remember the women who broke the barriers in 1955, those who rose through the initial resistance, and those who now lead with distinction in the police service.

"Let us acknowledge that the TTPS is stronger, smarter and more resilient because of the women.

"To every woman in uniform here today and to those who are holding the fort in the stations while we are able here to do do, I want to say you are not just part of history, but you are shaping our future."

DCP Suzette Martin said women in the police service have had a journey of growth and achievement.

She hailed the first women who had joined the service in 1955 for their courage, resilience and determination.

"They broke barriers, defied expectations and paved the way for generations of women police officers who continue to serve with distinction today."

She said in looking back, guests now honoured the sacrifice, discipline and commitment of their forerunners in the service.

"Their legacy lives on in each one of us who serve today."

Martin said, "May the 70th anniversary of women police not only honour our legacy but encourage a new generation to serve with courage, dignity and compassion."

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander reflected on his own career as a police officer.

"We worked with some women police officers. At times I could not tell.

"Their operational skills were simply amazing."

He shared an amusing personal anecdote as part of a police team in San Juan.

"We were under some gunfire. And then I saw a man run out of a home.

"And I just saw something passed me. I wasn't sure what it was. Then I saw a woman police officer coming back with the suspect." Guests chuckled.

Alexander urged women holding high rank in the police service to remember where they had come from and the struggles they had endured.

"Don't put those same struggles on your juniors.

"Lift them up. Show them their potential. Help them. Nurture them."

He urged officers to give each other the same love they show the public.

"Take that same motherly love and pass it on to your juniors who you should see as your children."

Alexander said he was proud of the women police officers, as were their families and their country.

He urged them to leap, jump and reach for the sky.

"Protect each other. Think about the persons making the report (at police stations) as if they were your family."