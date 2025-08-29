‘Granny rule’ to boost World Cup hopes

Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke, centre, during a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva in November 2024, alongside assistant coaches Russell Latapy, right, and Derek King. - Photo Courtesy Tt Football Association Facebook Page

THE government and the TT Football Association (TTFA) are working together to expand eligibility rules for national footballers, in a move designed to strengthen TT’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar confirmed on August 28 that she met with TTFA president Kieron Edwards the previous day at the Diplomatic Centre.

She said discussions centred on amending local laws to make it easier for foreign-born players with Trinidadian grandparents to represent TT.

“We met yesterday and we’re working something out,” she told reporters. “Because Parliament is in recess, we have not been able to make changes to the law, but we’re actively drafting to use the grandparent law to get our (best) players. I’m told most of the countries do it.

“Some have been doing it since 1998 and we haven’t done it. So this is something we’re looking forward to, to get our grandsons to come forward. So we are pursuing that piece of law.”

The “grandparent rule,” sometimes called the “granny rule,” allows a player to represent a country if at least one grandparent was born there. Several national teams worldwide, including Jamaica and the Republic of Ireland, have successfully used the rule to deepen their player pools.

Since the 1980s, the Irish FA has relied heavily on the granny rule to bring in players born in England with Irish grandparents. Jamaica’s senior team has also attracted a considerable number of UK-born players who play in the English Premier League and Championship.

Unlike those countries, however, TT’s Citizenship Act only extends nationality by descent to the children of citizens. That means grandchildren of Trinidadians cannot automatically qualify for a passport, even though FIFA regulations already recognise grandparent eligibility.

Without a passport, such players remain ineligible for selection. Amending the law would therefore bring TT in line with FIFA’s framework and allow the TTFA to tap into a wider overseas pool.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards confirmed the meeting and said government was fully behind the initiative, as well as other women’s and youth team programmes.

“The discussions were fruitful,” he said. “We await the Parliament to revise that rule. The Attorney General is in possession of the document, and we await his guidance on the matter.”

Edwards said the association was relying on government not only for legislative change, but support for numerous programmes.

“A financial commitment was given as well to the FA in terms of assistance for the World Cup campaign, and football in general.

“We are not just in a World Cup-qualifying year for the men’s senior team. Women’s World Cup qualifiers start in November, and our youth teams have major campaigns in 2025 and 2026.

“The government has committed to ensuring that all our national teams have the best possible chance to compete.”

While he revealed no figures, Edwards said both the Prime Minister and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts pledged resources to support the qualification drive.

Edwards added that sponsors would also play a critical role.

“We are reaching out to sponsors to try to offset some of the cost of qualification. By no means will we shortchange the qualification, but our executive is mindful in terms of being prudent when it comes to finances, understanding that funds are not easily accessible.

“But a commitment was given, and in the coming days and weeks, those things will be made public in terms of the quantum and how that process moves forward.”

TTFA: It takes more than just new law to attract players

The TTFA president acknowledged that the process to attract quality footballers born outside TT would not be automatic or even straightforward.

“I don’t want people to believe that it’s just about doing an enactment of a law and having a player show up,” he said. “There is work behind the scenes, discussions and negotiations. We look at what Jamaica (is going through) with Mason Greenwood, and they still don’t have him. It’s a tedious process, but one we are committed to.”

Edwards said a shortlist of potential players has already been drawn up, with some currently under review by head coach Dwight Yorke and his staff.

“It’s a continuous process,” he said. “We continue to look at players that could potentially play for Trinidad at some point.”

On August 29, the association announced a 35-man provisional squad for its opening two fixtures in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. TT face Curacao at Hasely Crawford Stadium on September 5, before travelling to Kingston to meet Jamaica on September 9. Among the call-ups are 22-year-old Deron Payne of Volendam in the Dutch Eredivisie, and 21-year-old Kobi Henry of Real Salt Lake in the US Major League Soccer.

TT’s remaining Group B fixtures will see them travel to Bermuda on October 10, face Curacao away on October 14, then host Jamaica on November 13 and Bermuda on November 18. Edwards said the TTFA is preparing across all levels. The women’s senior team will play Jamaica in two friendlies in November ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

“Yes, the senior team is our flagship team and would be given the priority that it needs,” Edwards said, “but we also have a lot more football when it comes to our national teams and World Cup qualifying.

“It’s a real hectic year, this 2025-26, for the TTFA and for (the country).”