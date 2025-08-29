Fire destroys block at Pointe-a-Pierre school

Guaracara chairman Gowtam Maharaj. -

MERE days to go before the start of the new academic year on September 8, a fire partially destroyed St Peter's Private Primary School in Pointe-a-Pierre early on August 28.

Initial reports suggested the fire, which broke out before dawn, may have been deliberately set.

The wooden and concrete school is located on the Petrotrin compound. Only the administrative block was destroyed.

Newsday spoke briefly with principal Georgette Medford, who was in a meeting at the time.

She said, "The fire destroyed the administrative building housing administrative staff, the principal, three classrooms, two storage rooms, eight students' washrooms and two adult washrooms.

"Approximately 75 students will be displaced as a result. All school records were destroyed."

She was unable to provide an estimated cost of the damage and gave no further information.

Newsday understands that the school has just over 300 students.

Discussions are ongoing about the future of the displaced students and staff.

The blaze did not spread to other buildings and there were no reports of injuries.

As soon as flames were spotted, the Mon Repos Fire Station and Southern Division police were alerted.

Fire officers responded promptly and put out the flames, preventing further damage.

Officials from subsidiaries of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), including Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, and Guaracara Refining Company Ltd, visited the scene later in the day.

Guaracara chairman Gowtam Maharaj told Newsday that he, along with Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar and Heritage chairman Kurt Ramlal, visited the site to offer support.

He confirmed that the administration building and its contents, including files and computers, were destroyed.

Newsday was not allowed on the compound. A security officer said he was not given authorisation for the team to enter the compound.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.