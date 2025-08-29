Failure isn’t the blueprint

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Since the midyear review, the former minister of finance has been parading a relentless "doom and gloom" narrative regarding our nation’s finances. One that many in the opposition somehow fail to understand was put in place to address the gaps left by their own shortcomings.

To his credit, even during campaigning, the PNM consistently acknowledged that the country was not in a strong economic position. Prices would rise, and our "coo coo would be cooked" with the failure of Dragon gas, according to the former prime minister.

This is a harsh reality, yet one that many citizens accepted, ultimately deciding that a change in direction was necessary, as evidenced by the results of April 28.

So, how can someone who has overseen the country’s finances for the last decade suddenly claim to have the solutions to our economic crisis? How is it a blemish on Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo’s relatively brief tenure to redirect funds to ensure that public servants are paid on time? Is it somehow negative for a people-centred government to prioritise the needs of ordinary citizens rather than the funding of friends, family, and financiers?

I understand that recovery will not happen overnight. But ten years of mismanagement provide no moral authority to dictate how the country could or should improve.

KEITH ROLAND

via e-mail