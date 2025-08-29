Expecting clean-up of PNM mess in 100 days just crazy

Colm Imbert - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The phrase "the world's a stage and we are its actors" is a well-known quote from William Shakespeare's play As You Like It. Recently we have seen some excellent acting and posturing from former finance minister Colm Imbert.

The foreign exchange issue that the country is facing is not something that was created overnight. This issue has been plaguing our country for the last decade, with citizens being driven to despair and frustration over the lack of access to foreign exchange. The data is available for all to see.

I would encourage all to visit the Central Bank’s excellent website and take a look at its publicly available database. A review of this data set would show that the current situation had its genesis early in the first term of the former PNM government.

It is patently unfair and highly mischievous that Imbert would expect the new government to rectify a systemic failure, created by the PNM's stifling and myopic economic policies, in a mere 100 days in office.

We know the purpose of an opposition is to oppose, and its members would use any and every issue to criticise and to portray themselves in a good light. However, to criticise another party that has to clean up the economic mess they created and make it seem like this mess is a recent development is patently psychotic.

The current government is making steps to deal with the structural deficits of the economy, which will bear fruits in due time. It was voted in to correct the wrongs of the last decade, and it should be allowed to do so without deliberate ambiguity from the opposition.

RICARDO JIMENEZ

Diego Martin