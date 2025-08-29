Costumes flying off shelves for Tobago carnival

This masquerader from Jade Monkey Mas enjoys herself during the 2024 Tobago Parade of the Bands in Scarborough. FILE PHOTO -

WITH two months to go ahead of the 4th annual Tobago carnival, costumes are flying off the shelves for some of the island’s major mas bands. Preparations, according to the bandleaders, are moving full steam ahead.

The official carnival will be celebrated from October 24-26, with J'Ouvert kicking off on October 25 and the parade of bands on October 26, However, there will be parties and other events in the weeks leading up to the official carnival.

“Iconic mas is raring to go," said its bandleader Dexter Sandy in an interview with Newsday.

"Right now, in terms of costume sales for pretty mas, we’re at about 75 to 80 per cent sold out. We’ve seen an increase in masqueraders this year – probably about 30 per cent more than we had last year, and we expect the J’Ouvert band especially to grow – actually double this year.

"So Iconic Mas is looking strong, we’re ready for the road and all preparations are under way.”

Iconic Mas launched its 2025 offerings of Tropical Bliss virtually in July.

“It shows that there is a market ready to enjoy the Tobago October carnival.”

The band has five sections for pretty mas – Khoral Khiss, Hibiscus Bloom, Paradise Glow, Desert Rose and Island Fizz – along with its J’Ouvert band.

“A masquerader definitely has many options across J’Ouvert, especially the ladies. Last year we listened, they asked for something a little more sexier, whereas our thicker masqueraders asked for something with a little more conservatism, so we’ve been able to fulfil both requests.

"There is also the traditional t-shirt – cut up, self-design – to come out on J’Ouvert morning and of course the J’Ouvert offerings: we do have the paint, the powder, we do have an element of water. You do have your premium drinks all morning, we have breakfast included.”

For mas, he said, there will be that ultra-premium experience. The price, he said, is “very attractive,” noting that there was an early-bird special prior to the launch, which attracted a number of loyal return masqueraders.

The popular Fog Angels band, led by Telly Cruz, said costume sales have been progressing well.

Fog Angels launched its 2025 theme, The Wild Wild West, on July 14, and it promises to be its biggest and boldest, uniting revellers from New York, Miami, Canada, Europe and across the Caribbean.

The band has eight sections for masqueraders to choose from. Masqueraders, according to the booking site, can expect shimmering metallics, jewelled bodices, and dramatic cowboy hat crowns. The band, Cruz said, is also promising unlimited premium drinks, seamless service, and a soundtrack by world-class DJs.

Cruz said, "With a steady flow of registrations already under way, many persons have seen the need to register earlier this time around to ensure they get in the section they want before it’s sold out. The response from both local and international masqueraders has been overwhelmingly positive, signalling another successful season for Fog Angels J'Ouvert and mas."

However, he said despite the high interest, the availability of domestic flights and sailings are a cause for concern.

"One recurring challenge continues to impact overall participation – travel accessibility. For the past three years, the limited availability of flights has restricted many eager participants from making the trip to Tobago. There is strong demand from persons who wish to be part of the Tobago Carnival experience, but the ongoing transportation constraints remain a barrier."

He said despite these challenges, the band remains committed to delivering its hallmark premium, all-inclusive Carnival experience.

Bandleader Seon Anthony said Jade Monkey Mas, with its presentation Let’s Fly Tobago, is not monkeying around and is on course to meet its goals.

“Preparations for the road, everything is going good – we’re in full gear. People are registering so we’re in full mode right now,” he said.

The band, Anthony said, has six sections – Macaw, Crowned, Mango hummingbird, Coquette, Mot Mot and Alcedo – along with a J’Ouvert section titled Monkey Madness.

In 2022, the Tobago October Carnival was launched as a standalone event and has grown steadily since. With the budget for the annual event yet to be announced, Newsday also tried to contact Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris and Assistant Secretary Niall George, but all calls and messages to their mobile phones went unanswered up to publication.