Construction group challenges ownership of Brechin Castle solar farm lands

The Brechin Castle Solar Ltd achieved first electrons the company reported on July 17, 2025. -

A local construction group has issued a legal warning to energy giants and state entities over claims of unauthorised use of more than 570 acres of land earmarked for the region’s largest solar farm.

Attorney Peter Taylor, representing Morvant Building and Construction Co Ltd (MBCCL), NB Real Estate Co Ltd and Addis Building and Maintenance Services Ltd, sent a pre-action protocol letter to Brechin Castle Solar Farm Ltd, the National Gas Company, BP Alternative Energy T&T Ltd and Shell TT.

The letter alleges the group has "demonstrably better and superior title" to the lands for the proposed solar farm.

It also contends the energy entities have trespassed and unlawfully appropriated the lands in Couva and engaged in unauthorised construction.

The letter referred to a newspaper article that reported that the Brechin Castle solar project, described as the largest in the Caribbean, was set to begin operations by October.

Located on 238 hectares northeast of Point Lisas, the project has been touted by the Energy Chamber as a major renewable milestone.

MBCCL, however, claims "superior title" to the lands, outlining a chain of ownership dating back to a 1958 deed and subsequent conveyances through the High Court of Justice.

According to Taylor, MBCCL and its partners hold lawful rights to the disputed property, including parcels described as the "assured lands" and "consolidated lands," which form part of a 640-acre estate.

The letter demands that the companies provide proof of title, halt all further activity on the site and enter negotiations for compensation.

"Our client hereby calls upon you to forthwith cease and desist from any further appropriation and trespass upon the subject lands and calls upon you to enter into negotiations with a view to due compensation for your trespass and unauthorised construction already undertaken on the subject lands," Taylor wrote.

Failing that, Taylor said, his clients will seek a permanent injunction to restrain the developers and their agents from interfering with the lands or MBCCL’s "peaceful and quiet enjoyment" of the property.